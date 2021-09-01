U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial Paints to Dominate Aliphatic Solvents Market Owing to Rise in Awareness about Maintaining Hygiene during COVID-19 Pandemic, Says TMR

·5 min read

- Upsurge in construction activities in various countries is likely to serve as a vital growth factor for the aliphatic solvents market

- High absorbency, low water solubility, versatility, and less toxicity are some significant benefits of aliphatic solvents

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extensive use of aliphatic solvents in various end-use industries such as adhesives, aerosols, printing inks, oil & gas, rubbers & polymers, cleaning & degreasing, paints & coatings, etc. is expected to drive the aliphatic solvents market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The disposable income of many individuals has increased over the years. This aspect has led to an upgrade in the standard of living. As a result, car ownership levels have increased substantially. Aliphatic solvents are a vital component in developing coatings used for vehicles. Thus, the surge in the sales of vehicles is boosting the aliphatic solvents market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81123

Aliphatic solvents are a category of aliphatic compounds produced by crude oil distillation. Some examples of aliphatic solvents are cyclohexane, naphtha, octane, kerosene, etc. Apart from paints and coatings, aliphatic solvents are also utilized as carriers for disinfectants and aerosols. The use in disinfectants will have a positive impact on the growth structure, as the demand for hygiene products has increased after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, these factors will present substantial growth opportunities to the market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on various factors associated with the growth of the aliphatic solvents market. TMR analysts estimate the global market for aliphatic solvents to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global aliphatic solvents market is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 3.34 Bn by 2030.

Rising urbanization in numerous regions and emergence of smart cities are witnessing considerable demand for aliphatic solvents. The growth in urbanization is leading to an increase in construction activities wherein paints and coatings are prime components. As aliphatic solvents are used in paints and coatings for adhesion, corrosion-resistance, and wettability, their demand has increased. Furthermore, the use of aliphatic solvents as lubricating additives in PVC processing will have a significant impact on the growth trajectory of the global market.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Aliphatic Solvents Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=81123

Key Findings of Report

COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Anti-bacterial, Anti-viral Paints Boosts Aliphatic Solvents Market Growth

The rising awareness about the importance of maintaining hygiene has resulted in the uptake of hygiene products. Vendors in the paints industry are increasing their research activities in developing special paint varieties and hygiene products. Odor-free paints and anti-vital decorative paints are also gaining considerable traction. These factors are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the players operating in the aliphatic solvents market. In addition, the entry of chemical companies in the disinfectants sector is projected to attract profitable growth opportunities.

Although lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to considerable losses, the demand for hygiene products such as disinfectants, sanitizers, etc. increased, thus driving the aliphatic solvents market.

Need for Use of Sustainable Products Drive Popularity of Bio-renewable Printing Inks

The escalating awareness about using sustainable products has led to the development of bio-renewable printing inks. Players in the aliphatic solvents market are focusing on developing bio-renewable and bio-degradable printing inks. Furthermore, the blend of natural resources such as plant and animal materials and polymer building blocks would help in innovations in bio-renewable printing inks.

Some of the key players in the aliphatic solvents market are Carolina International Sales Company Inc., Gulf Chemical & Industrial Oils, Exxon Mobil Corp., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, RB PRODUCTS, INC., Ganga Rasayanie Private Limited, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., Recochem Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total S.A.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Aliphatic Solvents Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=81123&ltype=S

Global Aliphatic Solvents Market – Segmentation

By Application

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Cleaning & Degreasing

  • Adhesives

  • Aerosols

  • Rubbers & Polymers

  • Printing Inks

  • Others (including Oil & Gas)

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Asia Pacific

Chemical & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Industrial Cleaners Market - Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial cleaners market. In terms of revenue, the global Industrial cleaners market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the global Industrial cleaners market.

Formaldehyde Market - In terms of value, the global formaldehyde market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2021 to 2031 and cross US$ 15 Bn by 2031. The usage of formaldehyde in the production of resins has been rising. Formaldehyde-based resins are used in a wide range of applications. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global formaldehyde market in 2020. It is estimated to lead the global formaldehyde market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for formaldehyde in various end-use industries, including automotive and building & construction. The rise in the demand for resins in building & construction, automotive, and chemical sectors is expected to be a major factor driving the global formaldehyde market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/aliphatic-solvents-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anti-viral-anti-bacterial-paints-to-dominate-aliphatic-solvents-market-owing-to-rise-in-awareness-about-maintaining-hygiene-during-covid-19-pandemic-says-tmr-301367137.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research Pvt. Ltd

