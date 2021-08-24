U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.29
    +11.76 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,434.85
    +99.14 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.34
    +74.68 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.29
    +19.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    +1.97 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6830
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,064.05
    -1,393.62 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.10
    -42.61 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Anti-wear Additives Market worth USD 914.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.65% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-wear Additives Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Anti-wear Additives Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Application, By End-use Industry, By Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 914.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.65% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 798 million in 2020.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent companies in the anti-wear additive market profiled are

  • Chemtura Corporation

  • Evonik

  • Lubrizol

  • Infineum

  • Chevron Oronite

  • Vanderbilt Chemicals

  • Tianhe Chemicals Group

  • Afton Chemical Corporation


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10581


Market Scope:

Anti-wear additives are used in mixed-film and boundary-film lubrication to prevent metal surfaces from wear and loss. Temperature or increased stresses at the contact surfaces activate this package. It works by forming a protective coating that helps to reduce wear. The additives chemically react with the metal surfaces during this transaction to protect them against wear, corrosive acids, and base oil oxidation.

These additives are often made up of zinc and phosphorus compounds, most commonly in the form of zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate (ZDDP). During boundary film and mixed-film lubrication, anti-wear additives reduce wear and loss of metal surfaces. It is activated by increasing temperature or pressure at the contact surfaces, producing a protective layer to minimize wear. Anti-wear additives react chemically with metal contact surfaces to protect them against corrosive acids, wear, and base oil oxidation.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for anti-wear additives across various end-user sectors, particularly automotive industries, is one of the primary drivers driving the market growth. Due to its substantial usage in gearboxes for the protection of its metal surfaces, increasing automotive production with a growing fleet of vehicles is propelling market expansion. Their expansion is credited with the continued usage of anti-wear additives in end-use industries such as metallurgy, construction, and others. The expanding construction sector in emerging economies is likely to provide market participants with an opportunity to develop and introduce new anti-wear additive solutions, bolstering their market position.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Anti-wear Additives

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anti-wear-additives-market-10581


Market Restraints

Various laws aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are estimated to negatively impact the market's growth in the forecast period.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a regional lockdown, border restrictions, and the breakdown of transportation networks. This is predicted to have a considerable impact on global chemicals and materials supply chains, global trade, and manufacturing capacities. The production facilities have been severely disrupted as a result of the global shutdown. Additionally, border closures and export limits have caused raw material prices and supply to fluctuate, affecting the manufacturing of anti-wear additives significantly. Some market participants stockpile raw materials as part of their comprehensive business continuity plans to avoid production delays. Recently, in automotive, heavy-duty, agricultural, marine, and industrial gear oils, Rislone has introduced a new treatment ingredient that is aimed to increase gear system life by halting leaks, decreasing noise, and enhancing gear performance. With a specific blend of new ingredients, Rislone Gear Repair is developed to revive the gear fluid. Seal conditioners in the formula preserve and recondition seals, while extreme pressure anti-wear chemicals reduce noise and gear temperatures by providing superior metal-to-metal wear prevention.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate lubricant additives (ZDDP) segment is reported to have a largest market share in the duration of the forecast period.

By application, the engine oil reported for an important anti-wear additive market share in 2019 in terms of volume.

By end-use industry, the automotive end-use industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing segments in the course of the forecast period.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10581


Regional Insights

The increase of building activities in the North American region is fueling the market's growth. For instance, products such as Delo Syn ATF 668, a totally synthetic transmission fluid specifically created for Allison heavy-duty automatic truck and bus transmissions, has been launched by Chevron Products Company, a branch of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Delo Syn ATF 668 is approved and licensed by Allison for transmissions requiring TES 668 and is backward compatible with TES 389® and TES 295®. It is engineered for longer service life, increased transmission performance, optimal fluid performance, and improved clutch action.

During the projected period, the European market is expected to account for a large part of the global market in terms of value. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific regional market had the biggest market share (almost 35%), and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the projection period. With a growing consumer base and production capacity, Latin America is a high-growth potential automobile market. The automobile industry in the Middle East is expected to drive the Middle East & African regional market. Due to factors such as increased per capita disposable income, rising population, and access to profitable financing options in the region, the business is vibrant and one of the fastest-growing.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Anti-wear Additives Market Research Report: Information By Type (ZDDP, Phosphorus, Other), By Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluid, Other), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10581


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Boeing Has a Safety Issue. Why the Stock Is Gaining.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will look into how Boeing handles safety-related communications with it, but the stock isn’t reacting, for a good reason. The review, reported late Monday by The Wall Street Journal, comes after a small survey, conducted by the FAA, found that about a third of respondents at the company reported difficulties in being transparent with the regulator. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock was up about 1.3% in morning trading Tuesday.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.