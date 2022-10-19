Antibacterial Products Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the antibacterial products market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever plc, GOJO Industries Inc. , The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Bielenda, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Farouk Systems Inc.

, Rockline Industries, Tufco LP, Guardpack, Nice-Pak Products Inc, and Usp Life Sciences.



The global anti-bacterial products market is expected to grow from $38.59 billion in 2021 to $40.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The anti-bacterial products market is expected to reach $44.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%.



The antibacterial products market consists of sales of antibacterial products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to disinfect surfaces and eliminate potentially harmful bacteria.Antibacterial products refer to a material that can destroy bacteria or suppress their growth or ability to reproduce.



Antibacterial compounds inhibit bacterial metabolic activity and pathogenicity in biological settings. These are mostly found in detergents, health and skincare products, and home cleansers.



The main types of antibacterial products are body wash, body moisturizer, hand cream and lotion, hand soaps, hand sanitizers, facial cleansers, and facial masks.Body wash antibacterial products refer to a cleansing product designed to kill germs on the surface of the hands or body.



These soaps are made in either liquid form or bar form by combining blending detergents or detergent additives with ingredients that have antimicrobial properties. The various forms include bars, powder, and liquid, which are available on numerous distribution channels including hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacy and drug stores, specialty stores, online, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the antibacterial products market in 2021. The regions covered in the antibacterial products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for germ protection products is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial products market going forward.Germ protection goods refer to goods that generally contain active substances that help to minimize and prevent bacterial infections, such as triclosan hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and other bacterial resistance medications.



These germ protection products come under the category of antibacterial products, which help in controlling skin infections.For instance, according to the press information bureau, an India-based government agency, in March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, in India, 50,000 litres of hand sanitizers and disinfectants were produced in the laboratories of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and distributed to more than 1,00,000 people belonging to various sections of society.



In addition, hand sanitizer sales in Italy increased by 1,807%, while sales in the United States increased by 1,400%. Therefore, the rising demand for germ-protection products is driving the growth of the antibacterial products market.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the antibacterial products market.Major companies operating in the antibacterial products sector are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, ITC, an India-based manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and sanitary products, launched Savlon moisturizing sanitizer, which contains a unique formulation of five moisturizing ingredients.This product is non-drying and non-sticky.



This product helps to kill 99.9% of germs without using soap or water. Using five types of moisturizers helps to keep the skin dry, gentle, and smooth. This was the first sanitizer that contained moisturizers in it.



In February 2022, Binnopharm Group, a Russia-based pharmaceutical manufacturing group, acquired the Ciprolet and Levolet antibacterial medicine brands from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories for an undisclosed amount.



With this acquisition, Binnopharm Group increases its production of medicines in the antibacterial sector and also increases its production capacity in Russia.Dr.



Reddy’s Laboratories is an India-based company that manufactures antibacterial products, medicines, and related products.



The countries covered in the antibacterial products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

