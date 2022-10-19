U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,551.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,211.50
    +12.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.10
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    +1.21 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.40
    -17.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.41
    -0.19 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0082 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.14
    -0.23 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1248
    -0.0075 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6240
    +0.4370 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,218.96
    -320.67 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.18
    -8.53 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,934.58
    -2.16 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Antibacterial Products Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the antibacterial products market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever plc, GOJO Industries Inc. , The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Bielenda, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Farouk Systems Inc.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibacterial Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351334/?utm_source=GNW
, Rockline Industries, Tufco LP, Guardpack, Nice-Pak Products Inc, and Usp Life Sciences.

The global anti-bacterial products market is expected to grow from $38.59 billion in 2021 to $40.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The anti-bacterial products market is expected to reach $44.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%.

The antibacterial products market consists of sales of antibacterial products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to disinfect surfaces and eliminate potentially harmful bacteria.Antibacterial products refer to a material that can destroy bacteria or suppress their growth or ability to reproduce.

Antibacterial compounds inhibit bacterial metabolic activity and pathogenicity in biological settings. These are mostly found in detergents, health and skincare products, and home cleansers.

The main types of antibacterial products are body wash, body moisturizer, hand cream and lotion, hand soaps, hand sanitizers, facial cleansers, and facial masks.Body wash antibacterial products refer to a cleansing product designed to kill germs on the surface of the hands or body.

These soaps are made in either liquid form or bar form by combining blending detergents or detergent additives with ingredients that have antimicrobial properties. The various forms include bars, powder, and liquid, which are available on numerous distribution channels including hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacy and drug stores, specialty stores, online, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the antibacterial products market in 2021. The regions covered in the antibacterial products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The antibacterial products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides antibacterial products market statistics, including antibacterial products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an antibacterial products market share, detailed antibacterial products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the antibacterial products industry. This antibacterial products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing demand for germ protection products is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial products market going forward.Germ protection goods refer to goods that generally contain active substances that help to minimize and prevent bacterial infections, such as triclosan hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and other bacterial resistance medications.

These germ protection products come under the category of antibacterial products, which help in controlling skin infections.For instance, according to the press information bureau, an India-based government agency, in March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, in India, 50,000 litres of hand sanitizers and disinfectants were produced in the laboratories of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and distributed to more than 1,00,000 people belonging to various sections of society.

In addition, hand sanitizer sales in Italy increased by 1,807%, while sales in the United States increased by 1,400%. Therefore, the rising demand for germ-protection products is driving the growth of the antibacterial products market.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the antibacterial products market.Major companies operating in the antibacterial products sector are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in March 2021, ITC, an India-based manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and sanitary products, launched Savlon moisturizing sanitizer, which contains a unique formulation of five moisturizing ingredients.This product is non-drying and non-sticky.

This product helps to kill 99.9% of germs without using soap or water. Using five types of moisturizers helps to keep the skin dry, gentle, and smooth. This was the first sanitizer that contained moisturizers in it.

In February 2022, Binnopharm Group, a Russia-based pharmaceutical manufacturing group, acquired the Ciprolet and Levolet antibacterial medicine brands from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Binnopharm Group increases its production of medicines in the antibacterial sector and also increases its production capacity in Russia.Dr.

Reddy’s Laboratories is an India-based company that manufactures antibacterial products, medicines, and related products.

The countries covered in the antibacterial products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351334/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Netflix Soars; Why Elon Musk May Be Extra Bullish On Tesla Earnings Call

    Futures: Netflix soared on subscribers gains. ASML, ISRG were strong too. Elon Musk may be extra bullish on the Tesla earnings call.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly Corn

  • P&G warns investors to reject mini-tender offer from TRC Capital Investment Corp.

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co. is warning shareholders to reject a lowball offer by a Canadian investment firm.

  • More Likely to Double First: Teladoc or Novavax?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • IBM’s Earnings Will Be the Latest Read on Tech Spending. Expect Some Mess.

    IBM is set to provide investors with a fresh look at the state of enterprise technology spending when it reports third-quarter financial results late Wednesday. There is growing concern that tighter corporate IT spending will pressure results across the enterprise technology landscape. Corporate personal computer sales are slowing and there has been a flurry of cautious commentary from the software sector as some projects get pushed out and more deals draw closer scrutiny from boards and senior management.

  • ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe's largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML shares rose 5.6% to 426.40 euros at 0716 GMT.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • ASML Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

    The Dutch supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry said it expects U.S. chip export control regulations to have a 'limited' effect on shipments in 2023.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • 12 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Fortune 500 dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Fortune 500 dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. United States President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed that the US economy will avoid a recession despite […]

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.

  • Lockheed Martin stock jumps after topping earnings estimates

    Shares of Lockheed Martin are moving higher after the company beat earnings expectations for the quarter.