Antibe Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSE:ATE) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Antibe Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSE:ATE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. On 31 March 2023, the CA$25m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$19m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Antibe Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the Canadian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Antibe Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of CA$1.1m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Antibe Therapeutics' upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Antibe Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

