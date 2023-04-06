Antibiotics Market Size ($58.4 Bn by 2032 at 3.7% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us

Market.Us

According to Market.us, The global Antibiotics market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, efforts of pharmaceutical companies and rising advances in antibiotics drugs.

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size accounted for USD 40.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 58.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Antibiotics are drugs used to treat infections caused by bacteria and other microorganisms. Antibiotics either kill bacteria or restrain them from reproducing and growing. There are various ways to classify antibiotics. At the same time, the most common classification is based on their spectrum of activity, chemical structure, and mode of action.

global antibiotics market size

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a global antibiotics market sample report at https://market.us/report/antibiotics-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Drug Class in 2022, the penicillin segment has generated a revenue share of 24.5% in 2022.

By Application , the respiratory infections segment held the largest revenue share during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

By Route of Administration, the parenteral segment held the highest market revenue share of the global antibiotics market.

By Spectrum of Activities , the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment held a prominent share of the global antibiotics market

By Distribution Channel, the hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market with a revenue share of 28%, and it is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 45%.

North America held a 32% revenue share in 2022.

The increasing prevalence of infectious disorders and helpful government legislation are the main drivers of the market. Therefore, the demand for antibiotics is considerably increased due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, with the rapidly rising requirement for better and faster treatments, the demand for antibiotics is increasing continuously.

Story continues

Factors affecting the growth of the Antibiotics Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the antibiotics market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Efforts of Pharmaceutical Companies : The increased efforts of pharmaceutical companies in developing new treatments to treat infectious diseases are anticipated to boost market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases : The high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as pneumonia and lower respiratory infections, propels market growth.

Increasing Consumption of Antibiotics : The growth of the global antibiotics market is rising owing to the increased consumption of antibiotics in middle-income & low countries.

Rising Advances in Antibiotics Drugs: Pharmaceutical companies are making progress in the development of antibiotics and is making more advancement than generic medicine; hence it will further influence the market's growth.

To understand how Antibiotics Market report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/antibiotics-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Antibiotics Market

Challenging R&D activities to develop innovative combination therapies to treat antibiotic infections is a trend in the market. For Example, Allegra Therapeutics GmbH is developing cefepime to address critical resistance issues; Cefepime has completed a pivotal phase III clinical trial in complicated urinary tract infections. Such an association will open various opportunities in the global antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Market Growth

Rapid results are obtained with the use of advanced antibiotics launched in the market by the market players has proved to be the main factor for the market's growth. In addition, antibiotics have shown considerable effect by controlling the infectious disease among individuals of the younger age groups, including infants, which has proven to be an excellent opportunity for the market's growth.

Regional Analysis

The antibiotics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, which acquired the most significant revenue share. This can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop new therapies and the high consumption of antibiotics. Additionally, the presence of generic players contributes to the regional market's growth. North America dominated the second-largest regional market for antibiotics. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing healthcare expenditure by the government are the key factors boosting the North America market.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 40.9 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 58.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 3.7% North America Revenue Share 32% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 45% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of bacterial infections fuels market growth. Bacterial infection includes respiratory infections and urinary tract infections. The rising prevalence of various bacterial infections worldwide is one of the major factors supporting the market's growth. Pharmaceutical companies are making tremendous progress in developing antibiotics, which are more advanced than generic medicine. Many pharmaceutical companies are conducting ongoing clinical trials that will result in the expansion of the antibiotics market. The rising demand for innovative treatment has led to an increase in the R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical companies.

Market Restraints

Strict regulatory guidelines for the approval of new products hamper market growth. The adverse effect produced by antibiotics drugs and the lack of knowledge among individuals about antibiotic drugs restricts the market's growth - the increasing number of healthcare agencies taking several advantages to impede the unwanted use of bacterial drugs. The stringent regulatory guidelines for approving novel products are hindering the growth of the antibiotics market. However, the development of antibiotic resistance and the rise in drug acceptance are anticipated to impede market growth.

Market Opportunities

An increase in several patients from infectious diseases develops novel diagnostic devices for treating various diseases. Rising disease burden in convincing non-government and government bodies to invest in R&D initiatives and drive the expansion of new antibiotics in the market. The increased efforts of pharmaceutical companies in developing new therapies are providing significant growth opportunities to the market. The collaborations for the development of antibiotics are anticipated to the growth of the high number of antibiotic drugs in the drug development process.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase Antibiotics Market Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=65175

Report Segmentation of the Antibiotics Market

Drug Class Insight

The penicillin segment dominated the antibiotics market, holding the most significant revenue share due to the increased sales of antibiotics for various bacterial infections. In addition, the increasing use of penicillin by various developed and emerging countries would contribute to the market's largest segment. These drugs are the first line of choice in treating bronchitis, pharyngitis, and skin infections. As a result, countries such as South Korea and Italy have been the most significant markets available for the penicillin drug class.

Application Insight

The respiratory infections segment held the highest market revenue share over the forecast period. A vast number of patients fall under this category. The pandemic's outbreak has influenced the individual system, which has proved to be a boosting factor for the market. Furthermore, with the vastly rising global pollution and climate change, the number of individuals suffering from respiratory disorders has increased dramatically.

Route of Administration Insight

The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to continue over the forecast period due to the gradually rising number of inpatient admissions in hospitals worldwide. In addition, the increasing technological development and the least amount of dose being administered with the help of syringes have driven the demand significantly.

The Spectrum of Activity Insight

The broad-spectrum antibiotics segment held the largest market revenue share. Due to the information that broad-spectrum antibiotics act against a wide range of diseases. Which helps conflict with antimicrobial resistance. Broad-spectrum antibiotics target many types of bacteria to treat infections.

Distribution Insight

In 2022, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the highest revenue share at 28%. This is because several individuals choose a hospital pharmacy set up for getting treated in case of infections over the other types of health care sectors. In addition, the presence of professionals in hospitals has also proved to boost the market's growth.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Antibiotics Market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/antibiotics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Tetracycline

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Fluoroquinolone

Others

By Application

Urinary Tract Infections

Respiratory Infections

Skin Infections

Septicemia

Ear Infection

Gastrointestinal Infections

Other Applications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

By Spectrum of Activity

Broad-spectrum Antibiotic

Narrow- spectrum Antibiotic

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market players focus on collaborations, novel product development, and launches to strengthen their positions worldwide. Small-sized biotech manufacturers are involved mainly in the development of new therapies.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Recent Development of the Antibiotics Market

In September 2020, Shionogoi launched its novel gram-negative antibiotic, fectroja, in the United Kingdom, which prevents all gram-negative pathogens.

In February 2021, Novartis AG division, Sandoz agreed to take over GSK’s business of cephalosporin. As a result, it has planned to strengthen its position in the global market.

Browse More Related Reports:

Probiotics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 131.0 Billion by 2032 from USD 62.4 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Digestive health market size is expected to be worth around USD 104 billion by 2032 from USD 48.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Aminoglycosides Market sales were valued at over USD 3,140 million in 2021 & expected to register a CAGR of 4.6%.



Urinary Drainage Bags Market size is expected to be worth around USD 4.0 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.07% forecast period 2022-2032

Pharmacy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,750 mn by 2032 from USD 1,108 mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

ePharmacy market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 2,07,117.88 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.2%, from USD 46,148.37 Mn in 2022.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us



