Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to register a high CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2021-2031)

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Antibodies Contract Manufacturing: Monoclonal Antibodies to Dominate Market Share by Far

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global antibodies contract manufacturing market was valued at 3.87 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of close to 13% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Rising prevalence cancer and infectious diseases is creating rapid development and commercialization need for biopharmaceutical therapeutics. Ultimately, rise in the prevalence of both conditions is expected to drive the need for biologics.

With advancements in contract solutions, leading CDMOs are focusing on the expansion of their integrated capabilities from molecule-to-finished product. The trend is significant as the acceleration of development and speed to market is becoming more crucial for biopharmaceutical and biologics developers.

Owing to their high specificity and favorable safety profile associated with antibodies, contract manufacturing outsourcing presently comprises the largest class of biologics in the business, owing to legacy challenges related to the development and manufacturing of biologics.

  • For example, in July 2020, Avid Bioservices and Argonaut Manufacturing Services entered into agreement to offer biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients integrated process development, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product parenteral manufacturing, to accelerate the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Focusing on reduction in operating costs through outsourcing of R&D and commercialization of antibodies to CMOs/CDMOs could increase operational efficiency. Outsourcing at later stages of clinical development through identification and appointment of a strategic partner could improve efficiencies all along the value chain.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32933

The current biologics-development pipeline supports an outlook of continued healthy growth. The number of biotech patents applied for every year has been growing at approximately 23% annually. According to Persistence Market Research, there are currently more than 1,500 biomolecules undergoing clinical trials, which targeting more than 100 hundred types of diseases, and the success rate for biologics has so far been over twice that of small-molecule products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • In terms of product, monoclonal antibodies hold around 89% market value share.

  • Based on expression system, the mammalian segment is leading with over 84.1% market.

  • Based on company size, mid-sized companies account the largest market share of 45.9%.

  • By scale of operation, commercial operations account for 54.3% market share.

  • By region, North America is set dominate the global antibodies contract manufacturing market with a value share of around 37.9% in 2021. Europe is slated to be the second-largest market with a value share of around 29.7% in 2021.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32933

“Strong biologics pipeline and growing contract manufacturing service adoption are expected to drive market growth over the coming years," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

New product launches and approvals, agreements, expansion, acquisition collaborations, and partnerships have emerged as key growth strategies being adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

  • In February 2021, Avid Bioservices, Inc. began phase 2 expansion of its Myford manufacturing capacity expansion plan. This expansion will help the company cater the growing demand for contract manufacturing services

  • Rentschler Biopharma, in May 2020, entered into a collaboration with Genemab for the development and manufacturing of bispecific antibodies generated with Genmab’s DuoBody Technological Platform.

  • In August 2018, KBI Biopharma’s subsidiary KBI Biopharma BVBA established its new laboratory in Belgium. With this expansion, the company will be able to offer analytical services in the European market.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32933

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the antibodies contract manufacturing market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031

The research study is based on product (monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, and polyclonal antibodies), expression system (mammalian and microbial {bacteria and yeast}), company size (small, mid-sized, large, and very large), and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical, and commercial), across seven key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


