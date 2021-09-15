U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.92
    +10.87 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,671.36
    +93.79 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,030.40
    -7.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.53
    +15.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.52
    +2.06 (+2.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0320 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,253.88
    +1,440.97 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.45
    +35.24 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2028

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global antibody drug conjugate market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing investment in R&D and advancements in linker technology are expected to boost the growth of the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) market.

Antibody-drug conjugates are a novel category of drugs composed of an antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug with a linker. Conventional chemotherapy is intended to kill fast-growing tumor cells. However, it can also damage healthy proliferating cells, which may produce undesirable effects. In contrast, ADCs are designed to increase the efficacy of treatment and decrease the systemic toxicity of chemotherapy drugs.

Major players are entering into partnerships for the development & commercialization of these products. For instance, in July 2020, AstraZeneca collaborated with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize its new ADC candidate, DS-1062, which is in phase 1 trials for triple-negative breast cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the ADCs market is the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer coupled with the growing geriatric population. According to the Cancer Research U.K., during 2015-2017, on average, nearly 36% of new cases were reported among people aged 75 years & above, each year.

It is further estimated that by 2035, almost 46% of all cancer cases will be among people in the age group of 75 years & above. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of cancer in emerging countries further boosts growth. According to Globocan, in 2020, approximately 49.2% of global cancer cases were registered in Asia. Thus, this region remains a major untapped market for ADCs.

ADCs manufacturing is a complicated and expensive process, which requires high capital investment and trained operators, stringent GMP, and high operational difficulties. Challenges in downstream processing of ADCs might restrict the market growth. These include handling MAb-linker-drug binding chemistries, balancing & combining optimal MAb specificity, preventing premature toxin release, and controlling the release of intracellular toxin. Furthermore, the lack of availability of reimbursement policies in developing economies is expected to restrict market growth.

Mergers and acquisitions are one of the key strategies employed by key players to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim acquired NBE-Therapeutics for USD 1.44 billion. NBE-Therapeutics' expertise in proprietary platforms for ADC development is expected to help Boehringer Ingelheim in the development of ADC drugs.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report Highlights

  • Breast cancer was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 due to a high number of approved ADC products, approval of Kadcyla for early-stage breast cancer, and a high target patient population

  • The cleavable linker segment dominated the market in 2020 due to its wide adoption in ADC's product development

  • Most of the pipeline and commercially available ADCs are based on cleavable linker technology

  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • This growth can be credited to the increasing investments in R&D by local players and the rising geriatric population in the region

Industry Outlook

Driver Impact Analysis

  • Presence of Strong Product Pipeline

  • Growing Geriatric Population Base

  • Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

Market Restraint Analysis

  • High Manufacturing Cost of Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Challenges in Downstream Processing Of ADCs

  • Stringent Reimbursement Policies for ADCs

Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

Application Business Analysis

  • Blood Cancer

  • Leukemia

  • Multiple Myeloma

  • Lymphoma

  • Breast Cancer

  • Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Technology Business Analysis

  • Cleavable Linker

  • Non-cleavable Linker

  • Linkerless

Companies Mentioned

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Astrazeneca

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Seagen, Inc.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • ADC Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/997yi0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antibody-drug-conjugate-market-2028-301377735.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were bouncing back by 3.6% as of 11:04 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after falling 6% on Monday. The rebound appears to be due to investors buying on the dip after digesting news that some top scientists are opposing booster doses for messenger RNA vaccines.

  • Why Shares of MiMedx Are Collapsing Today

    Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) are down more than 60% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT today after a pair of clinical trials failed to demonstrate their intended benefits. The first was a phase 2b study to treat knee osteoarthritis (KOA). There was also no statistically significant difference between a cohort of patients evaluated at the three-month or six-month end point.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Vaccines for Children Are Moving Closer. Pfizer Will Seek FDA Go-Ahead Next Month.

    An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Enough Hand-Wringing Over the Science. Bring on the Boosters.

    I gave some of the earliest Covid-19 vaccines outside a rural South Carolina hospital, writes Dr. Allen Wenner. They're safe, and we need boosters.

  • Oil prices up over 3% as U.S. crude supplies fall a 6th-straight week

    Oil futures climb by more than 3% on Wednesday, eyeing their highest settlement since late July, after U.S. government data show a more than six million-barrel weekly drop in domestic crude supplies --- marking a sixth-consecutive weekly decline.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Cramer Says Give BorgWarner Two Months; Here's What the Charts Say

    A caller during Monday's Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" wanted to know what host Jim Cramer thought of BorgWarner . "Wait two more months, then pull the trigger," was Cramer's advice about the company that develops technologies for combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles. Prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and rising 200-day line.

  • Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Dutch and U.K. natural gas prices see double-digit gains

    Europe’s energy crisis deepened on Wednesday, with natural gas futures in Europe and the U.K. soaring by double digits, while a fire at a electricity converter station that connected France to England. European benchmark natural gas prices have soared 287% year to date, driven by a shortage of supplies from Russia, which is using more of its own natural gas; a lack of U.S. supply due to hurricanes disrupting refineries; a heat wave in the U.K. and elsewhere that has disrupted wind power; and hurricanes knocking out supplies from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • CureVac Stock Falls as Company Cancels Vaccine Manufacturing Contracts

    CureVac said it is canceling deals with two companies it had contracted to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • EIA reports a more than 6 million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 10. That was larger than the average decline of 3.

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Busted These Vaccine Myths

    The world's top infectious disease expert has become one that many Americans don't seem to trust, but that won't stop him from trying to save lives. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Extra to try to get the word out: COVID-19 vaccines are good, get one, and don't believe these myths, he says. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • Oil Jumps With Declining U.S. Inventories Signaling Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains after a U.S. government report showing a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles signaled a rapidly tightening market. Global benchmark Brent crude rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since early August, while U.S. crude futures surged as much as 3.6% on Wednesday. Domestic crude stockpiles fell for a sixth straight week to the lowest since September 2019 and gasoline inventories also declined, according to Energy Information Administration data.

  • Alaska joins Idaho in rationing health care as hospitals are packed with COVID patients, and WHO says Africa is being left behind in vaccine push

    The biggest hospital in Alaska has joined hospitals in Northern Idaho in starting to ration care, as it has become overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing people with other medical issues to wait for hours for treatment.