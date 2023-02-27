Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Worth USD 6.81 Billion by 2030 at 16.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Trends and Insights By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker), By Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla), By Technology (Immunogen Technology, Immunomedics Technology), By Applications (Leukemia, Lymphoma), By End-Users (Biotechnology Companies) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Information by Type, Product, Application, Technology, End Users And Region - Forecast till 2030" the market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 2.31 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.70% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

Growing Research and Development Activities for the Development of Novel Therapeutics and rising Incidence of Cancer are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. ADCs employ antibodies as a carrier to deliver highly potential cytotoxic chemical molecules to the exact tumor-related antigens for cancer therapy. ADC technology has recently advanced as seen by the approval of 10 ADCs, including Adcetris and Kadcyla, which target the Cd30 and HER2 antigen sites, respectively.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.81 Billion CAGR 16.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Product, Application, Technology and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Rising Incidence of Cancer and Growing Elderly Population Growing Research and Development Activities to boost market growth

Competitive Analysis

The market for antibody drug conjugates will expand even more as major industry participants invest heavily in R&D to expand their product ranges. With significant industry changes including new research and development, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in a climate where competition is fierce and the market is growing, competitors in the antibody drug conjugate sector must provide affordable therapies and treatments.

Due to improvements in medical technology, an increase in the number of obese people and an aging population in the area, Europe holds the second-largest market share for antibody drug conjugates. These factors are expected to support the market's growth throughout the course of the projected period. Also, the UK antibody drug conjugate market grew the quickest in the European area, while the Germany antibody drug conjugate market had the greatest market share.

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.7%. The region has grown as a result of new antibody-drug conjugates being approved there.

The important companies in the antibody drug conjugate market are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Seagen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Astellas Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Market Dynamics



Significant market growth factors for antibody drug conjugate include the increasing prevalence of cancer, the aging population, and the increase in R&D for the development of innovative therapies. ADCs are one of the fastest-growing cancer treatments because they have the potential to deliver potential cytotoxic drugs with enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity compared to chemotherapies by using the precision of monoclonal antibodies targeting particular antigens.

As research and development efforts rise, the market CAGR for antibody drug conjugates is predicted to witness lucrative growth. For instance, on December 7, 2020, ADC Therapeutics SA, a late-stage biotechnology company with an oncology focus, presented the most recent clinical data of its two main initiatives, Loncastuximab-Tesirine (Lonca) and Camidanlumab-Tesirine. This was at the 62nd annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (Cami). A human monoclonal antibody that targets the human Cluster of Differentiation (CD)19 is combined with a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimeric cytotoxin to form the antibody-drug combination (ADC) known as loncastuximab tesirine. The monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 is conjugated to the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload tesirin to produce the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) known as camidanlumab Tesirin.

Segmentation

The market for antibody drug conjugates is expected to increase as a result of increasing investments, which are expected to boost the pipeline for these products and broaden their uses. For example, Spirea Ltd raised GBP 2.4 million in 2022 with the help of well-known British and American investors. The business will begin building its pipeline of improved and unique ADCs for the treatment of solid tumors with the help of this finance. In order to discover novel ADCs for three targets, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. and Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical companies, also engaged into a research collaboration and license agreement in February 2022. Mersana will find new ADC product candidates using its experience and its unique Dolasynthen platform.As a consequence of the aforementioned variables, it is expected that the investigated market would grow considerably throughout the course of the study. However it's predicted that throughout the anticipated year, the market growth will be constrained by stringent government rules, expensive processes, and a lack of funding.

Based on type, the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies and Linker. The market revenue for antibody drug conjugates was dominated by the monoclonal antibodies segment in 2021, accounting for 60–65% of total market revenue. This is largely due to the increased incidence of different types of cancer and the rising desire for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies that are less expensive.

Leukemia and lymphoma are included in the market segmentation for antibody drug conjugates based on applications. In 2021, the Leukemia sector dominated the market. the predicted growth in demand for leukemia treatments due to the disease's increased incidence globally. Nearly all types of leukemia, such as ALL and CML, are rising in frequency.

Regional Analysis

Astellas' enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced urothelial carcinoma, for instance, received a priority review from Japan's MHLW in May 2021. In addition, the India antibody drug conjugate market had the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region and held the greatest market share.

