U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.89
    +44.85 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.05
    +343.13 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,551.13
    +156.19 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,913.99
    +23.51 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    -0.41 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0108 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0210
    -0.3850 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,837.46
    +620.07 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.95
    +7.54 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,946.01
    +67.35 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Worth USD 6.81 Billion by 2030 at 16.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Trends and Insights By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker), By Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla), By Technology (Immunogen Technology, Immunomedics Technology), By Applications (Leukemia, Lymphoma), By End-Users (Biotechnology Companies) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Information by Type, Product, Application, Technology, End Users And Region - Forecast till 2030" the market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 2.31 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.70% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

Growing Research and Development Activities for the Development of Novel Therapeutics and rising Incidence of Cancer are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. ADCs employ antibodies as a carrier to deliver highly potential cytotoxic chemical molecules to the exact tumor-related antigens for cancer therapy. ADC technology has recently advanced as seen by the approval of 10 ADCs, including Adcetris and Kadcyla, which target the Cd30 and HER2 antigen sites, respectively.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1113

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 6.81 Billion

CAGR

16.70%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Product, Application, Technology and End-User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The Rising Incidence of Cancer and Growing Elderly Population

Growing Research and Development Activities to boost market growth

Competitive Analysis

The market for antibody drug conjugates will expand even more as major industry participants invest heavily in R&D to expand their product ranges. With significant industry changes including new research and development, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in a climate where competition is fierce and the market is growing, competitors in the antibody drug conjugate sector must provide affordable therapies and treatments.

Due to improvements in medical technology, an increase in the number of obese people and an aging population in the area, Europe holds the second-largest market share for antibody drug conjugates. These factors are expected to support the market's growth throughout the course of the projected period. Also, the UK antibody drug conjugate market grew the quickest in the European area, while the Germany antibody drug conjugate market had the greatest market share.

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.7%. The region has grown as a result of new antibody-drug conjugates being approved there.

The important companies in the antibody drug conjugate market are:

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Seagen Inc.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Market Dynamics

Significant market growth factors for antibody drug conjugate include the increasing prevalence of cancer, the aging population, and the increase in R&D for the development of innovative therapies. ADCs are one of the fastest-growing cancer treatments because they have the potential to deliver potential cytotoxic drugs with enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity compared to chemotherapies by using the precision of monoclonal antibodies targeting particular antigens.

As research and development efforts rise, the market CAGR for antibody drug conjugates is predicted to witness lucrative growth. For instance, on December 7, 2020, ADC Therapeutics SA, a late-stage biotechnology company with an oncology focus, presented the most recent clinical data of its two main initiatives, Loncastuximab-Tesirine (Lonca) and Camidanlumab-Tesirine. This was at the 62nd annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (Cami). A human monoclonal antibody that targets the human Cluster of Differentiation (CD)19 is combined with a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimeric cytotoxin to form the antibody-drug combination (ADC) known as loncastuximab tesirine. The monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25 is conjugated to the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload tesirin to produce the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) known as camidanlumab Tesirin.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Antibody Drug Conjugate: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugate-market-1113

Segmentation

The market for antibody drug conjugates is expected to increase as a result of increasing investments, which are expected to boost the pipeline for these products and broaden their uses. For example, Spirea Ltd raised GBP 2.4 million in 2022 with the help of well-known British and American investors. The business will begin building its pipeline of improved and unique ADCs for the treatment of solid tumors with the help of this finance. In order to discover novel ADCs for three targets, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. and Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical companies, also engaged into a research collaboration and license agreement in February 2022. Mersana will find new ADC product candidates using its experience and its unique Dolasynthen platform.As a consequence of the aforementioned variables, it is expected that the investigated market would grow considerably throughout the course of the study. However it's predicted that throughout the anticipated year, the market growth will be constrained by stringent government rules, expensive processes, and a lack of funding.

Based on type, the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies and Linker. The market revenue for antibody drug conjugates was dominated by the monoclonal antibodies segment in 2021, accounting for 60–65% of total market revenue. This is largely due to the increased incidence of different types of cancer and the rising desire for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies that are less expensive.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1113

Leukemia and lymphoma are included in the market segmentation for antibody drug conjugates based on applications. In 2021, the Leukemia sector dominated the market. the predicted growth in demand for leukemia treatments due to the disease's increased incidence globally. Nearly all types of leukemia, such as ALL and CML, are rising in frequency.

Regional Analysis

Due to improvements in medical technology, an increase in the number of obese people and an aging population in the area, Europe holds the second-largest market share for antibody drug conjugates. These factors are expected to support the market's growth throughout the course of the projected period. Also, the UK antibody drug conjugate market grew the quickest in the European area, while the Germany antibody drug conjugate market had the greatest market share.

Throughout the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.7%. The region has grown as a result of new antibody-drug conjugates being approved there.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1113

Astellas' enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced urothelial carcinoma, for instance, received a priority review from Japan's MHLW in May 2021. In addition, the India antibody drug conjugate market had the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region and held the greatest market share.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market information, by source (recombinant, chimeric, humanized, human, and other), Application (diagnostic test, analytical and chemical uses, cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases, hematological disorders, and others), End users (hospitals, clinic, research laboratories and others) - Forecast to 2030

Anti-nuclear Antibody (ANA) Testing Market information, by type (immunofluorescence, enzymelinked, immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others), by application (Rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Polymyositis, Scleroderma, Sjögren's syndrome, and others), by End User (Hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and others) - Forecast to 2027

Custom Antibody Market: By Service (Antibody Development), Source (Mice, Others), Research Area (Oncology, Neurobiology), Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), End Users (Biotechnology Companies) — Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

    The potential deal, likely valued at more than $30 billion, would help Pfizer add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

  • 'Here We Go Again': Seagen Soars As Pfizer Reportedly Mulls A Takeover

    Pfizer is in early talks to acquire cancer specialist Seagen, according to a report that sent SGEN stock flying on Monday.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • U.S. retailers' ocean shipping price woes ending as new delays threaten

    Collapsing ocean shipping rates are not all good news for U.S. retailers, who paid as much as $20,000 to move a container of goods during the worst pandemic disruptions, as they now are bracing for delays due to plummeting demand. Carriers like MSC and Maersk are trying to prop up prices by cancelling voyages and that could spark a new round of cargo delays as containers get bumped from one ship to the next, experts said ahead of a major U.S. ocean shipping conference in Long Beach, California, this week. The event, called TPM23, marks the unofficial kickoff of the container shipping contract negotiating season when carriers and their U.S. customers ranging from Walmart Inc to mom and pop merchants and exporters of all stripes hammer out annual price and volume agreements.

  • U.S. Government Cracks Down on Vapes, E-Cigarettes

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is intensifying its efforts to regulate the vaping product business. The agency's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) has outlined steps it plans to take to further prevent the damage to public health that it says e-cigarettes pose to the young. "As we enter this era of declining use of combustible tobacco and continued innovation in the e-cigarette industry, the societal concerns are not subtle," said the FDA's Commissioner of Food and Drugs Robert Califf in a statement Feb. 24.

  • Amyloid Gains Converts in Debate Over Alzheimer’s Treatments

    The drug’s success has helped quell a dispute over a theory of what causes the disease and how to treat it. However, critics say scientists still aren’t sure how amyloid removal slows down Alzheimer’s.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Flourishes on U.S. Soil

    Chinese e-commerce apps are making a play for the spoils from Americans’ favorite hobby—shopping. Affordable prices and clever use of social media have worked wonders for growth. China’s Temu has been a smash hit since its launch in September.

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • Global Miners Gear Up for Energy Transition With Deals and Investments

    ADELAIDE, Australia—Global miners are spending billions of dollars on deals and raising budgets for new projects in a bet on the energy transition, changing course from a decadelong focus on shareholder payouts. BHP Group , the world’s biggest miner by market value, is close to completing its biggest acquisition since 2011 with copper-and-gold miner OZ Minerals recommending its shareholders vote in favor of the more-than $6 billion bid. Two months ago, Rio Tinto PLC bought out minority shareholders in Canada-listed Turquoise Hill Resources in a $3.1 billion deal to get more exposure to a giant copper deposit in Mongolia.

  • Stellantis Buys Into Argentina Copper in Race for Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying into a firm run by mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen, potentially giving the automaker access to a giant copper deposit in Argentina as the race for metals used in electric vehicles heats up.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldm

  • Ferrari: Style and Speed All in One Stock Chart

    With a strong move upward since early October, Ferrari , the luxury car company, is looking quite strong. This Action Alerts PLUS Bullpen name has really made a nice move on very strong volume. In the chart below, notice those heavy green bars at the start of February? Indicators are mixed, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart has rolled over, but the ultimate oscillator has caught support around the 50 level.

  • Frost, heat-wave hit India's rapeseed crop, dent yields

    India's rapeseed production could remain steady in 2023 despite a record planting as yields were curtailed by frost and a heat-wave in key producing areas, farmers and industry officials told Reuters. Lower-than expected rapeseed production could force India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, to increase expensive overseas purchases of cooking oils such as palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to fulfil rising demand. Another two-dozen farmers from top-producing Rajasthan state told Reuters that frost and a heat-wave had reduced the number of seeds in pods.

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • E-Commerce Sales Set to Hit New Highs: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Stocks with a strong online presence, like Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS) are likely to benefit in the near term.

  • Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

    Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions. "People are more cautious," Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic.

  • Tech war: US alliance with Japan, Netherlands to ban chip equipment exports to China may spur investment in South Korea

    Agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to join the US in restricting chip-related exports to China could benefit South Korea, which could attract semiconductor equipment makers to invest in the country as an alternative production and distribution centre, experts said. The Biden administration last month secured support from Tokyo and The Hague to tighten export controls on advanced chip manufacturing equipment and technologies to China, according to media reports, a move that is expected to mak

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?