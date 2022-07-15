Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Set for Promising Growth – Forecast to Reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2027 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ADC market is growing at an impressive CAGR. The growing advancement in linker technologies, coupled with extensive research & development in the medical field, is driving the growth of the global ADC market…

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global ADC market was worth USD 4,053.7 million in 2021. The market is further anticipated to reach USD 14,484.2 million in 2027 with a significant CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. The increasing incidence of cancer cases across the globe is propelling the growth of the global ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer cases and deaths recorded for 2021 were around 1.9 million and 608,570, respectively, across the United States. In the coming years, ADC drug development will be facilitated by the increasing number of governmental healthcare programs and grants awarded to certain research organizations. Such factors, coupled with an increasing number of FDA approvals positively impact the growth of the global ADC Market.

Rising Number of Trials Pertaining to ADC Drugs Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

The American Cancer Society estimates 36 ongoing trials with more than 20 ADCs combined with immuno-oncology (IO) therapies. With an estimated 100+ clinical trials going on around the world in 2019, there has been a growing inclination toward the production of ADCs in the market. Moreover, with the increasing number of approvals from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the ADC drug class has started to become an emerging drug in the market. However, some strict regulations have rendered over 20% of the ADC trials null and void. The FDA has found that more than 12 of the ADC drugs are in Phase II or Phase III (final stage) clinical trials, suggesting a growing number of approvals that the FDA may deliver in the coming years, thereby providing more opportunities for the growth of the market as these drugs could start to become accessible by low and middle-income countries that have long been eluded from the ADC drugs owing to their skyrocketing prices.

Downstream Processing & Technological Issues with ADC Anticipated to Impede Market Growth

Companies in the antibody-drug conjugate market report that the downstream processing process is a significant challenge impeding their growth. The production capabilities for suitable chemical linkers for connecting monoclonal antibodies and cytotoxic drugs are the biggest challenge across the downstream process for manufacturing and developing cost-effective ADC and are expected to impede the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global ADC Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global ADC market. The ADC has proven beneficial in treating cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1.8 million newer cancer cases and almost 606,500 cancer deaths were recorded in 2020. The number of cases recorded in 2020 were higher than the number of cases in 2019, which were 1.7 million. Thus, the growing incidence of cancer led to the growing demand for ADC during the pandemic. However, due to the lockdown and supply chain disruptions, factory operations were reduced, which resulted in reduced clinical studies and unavailability of important raw materials, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), linkers, and technology involved in the production of ADCs. All these factors have negatively impacted the growth of the global antibody-drug conjugate market.

Cleavable Type Segment Accounted for Major Highest Market Share in the Growth of Global ADC Market

Based on types, the global ADC market is segmented into cleavable linkers and non-cleavable linkers. The cleavable linkers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The rise in approval rate and pipeline molecules, coupled with the ongoing trial of cleavable linkers, are the key factors driving the segment’s growth. For instance, in September 2021, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) announced that they were issuing a license for PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin), as it has been profoundly found to tackle unresectable urothelial carcinoma, which has augmented anti-cancer chemotherapy capabilities, according to the research conducted by Seagen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. The ADC approved by the Ministry happens to be a cleavable linker ADC used for treating urothelial cancer.





North America Dominates the Global ADC Market

Based on regions, the global ADC market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America region held the largest market share in 2021. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in cancer cases in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to a variety of causes, including unhealthy lifestyles influenced by Western culture, the increase in alcohol and tobacco consumption, and the rise in pollution in South and Southeast Asia. Another factor contributing to the growth of cancer rates include the growing geriatric population.

Global ADC Market - Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the global ADC market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen, Inc. (Seattle Genetics Inc.), Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Genentech Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and other prominent players. The growing number of clinical trials for ADC products, including Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (DS-8201a), Sacituzumab govitecan, Mirvetuximab Soravtansine (IMGN853), Enfortumab Vedotin, Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985), and others, have demonstrated the growing competition in the market for breast as well as ovarian cancer, which is expected to enhance some competition in the market.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about the global ADC market's growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global ADC market ­ along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments:

August 2021: Roche announced that the pivotal phase III POLARIX trial investigating Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus MabThera/Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP), achieved the primary endpoint by demonstrating a significantly enhanced progression-free survival rate for patients diagnosed with untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Safety outcomes in this trial were similar to previous ones.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Key Players The major players in the global ADC market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen, Inc. (Seattle Genetics Inc.), Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Genentech Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and other prominent players.

By Type

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

By Application

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Others

By End-Users

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

