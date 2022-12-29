U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Global Market Report 2022: Increase in Research on Antibody Therapeutics Fuels Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market by Condition, by Linker, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antibody drug conjugates contract market size is estimated to be USD 9,867.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.99% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The complexity of ADCs and rising demand for manufacturing capacity are projected to drive the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, increase in research on antibody therapeutics and surge in collaborations to increase the demand for ADC CMO activities are other factors supporting the market growth. However, high price of medicine development and distribution and a shortage of skilled workers are predicted to limit market growth.

Increase in research on antibody therapeutics is expected to spur the market growth during the projected period. Scientists have improved the design and development process for these medications over time and through research. Four new ADCs will therefore be approved between 2019 and 2020. There are now 100 ADCs awaiting approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Surge in collaborations to increase the demand for ADC CMO activities is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In order to give their customers high-quality ADCs, ADC CMOs also invest to enhance their bioconjugation and manufacturing capabilities.

Segmentation
By Condition

The market is categorized into breast cancer, myeloma, lymphoma and others (urothelial cancer). In 2022, the myeloma segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the fact that they have a great potential for usage in the treatment of myeloma. A new type of medication called ADCs for myeloma targets only the myeloma cell with a potent cytotoxic chemical. Bystander cell damage is decreased and a therapeutic window is made accessible by this method of action. It can be used for a wide range of patients and in practically all myeloma treatment clinics. These factors are boosting ADC's demand for myeloma therapy and driving the segment's expansion.

The lymphoma segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Many people around the world are affected by lymphoma. According to Cancer Tomorrow, there will be 83,100 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma worldwide in 2020, compared to more than 544,000 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. There are three ADC treatments for lymphoma that are currently approved: Adcetris, Polivy, and Zynlonta. The majority of the commercially available ADCs are employed in the management of lymphoma and breast cancer.

By Linker

The market is segmented into non-cleavable linker and cleavable linker. In the global market, the cleavable linker segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to advantages that cleavable linkers provide in some situations to deliver the medication to the target cell. The success of an ADC is believed to be largely dependent on the properties of the linker that connects the antibody and the payload. The efficiency of cleavable linkers is due to their ability to effectively differentiate between circulatory and target-cell conditions.

The non-cleavable linker segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. ADCs made with a non-cleavable linker depend on the lysosomal breakdown of the ADC, which releases the cytotoxic chemicals once the ADC molecule has been internalized in the target cell. The total cytotoxicity of the ADC to neighbouring healthy cells is decreased as a result of limiting the drug's non-specific release.

Non-cleavable linkers also have a longer half-life in circulation and higher plasma stability than cleavable linkers, both of which can increase the therapeutic window. The segment growth is being aided by the factors listed above.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

7. Market Analysis by Condition

8. Market Analysis by Linker

8. Regional Market Analysis

9. North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

10. Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

11. Asia Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

12. Latin America Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

13. MEA Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market

14. Competitor Analysis

15. Company Profiles

16. Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Sartorius AG

  • Lonza

  • Samsung BioLogics

  • Recipharm AB

  • Piramal Group (Piramal Pharma Solutions)

  • Abbvie Inc. (Abbvie Contract Manufacturing)

  • Catalent Inc.

  • Wuxi Biologics

  • Sterling

  • Merck KGaA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqmncn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


