DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Application, By Product, By Technology, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global antibody drug conjugates market.



The report focuses on the antibody drug conjugates market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the antibody drug conjugates market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the antibody drug conjugates? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Story continues

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

Major players in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market are Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbvie Inc. and Astellas Pharma/Agensys.



The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%.



The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.



The main types of antibody drug conjugates are monoclonal antibodies, linker, drug or toxin and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different products include adcertis, kadcyla, others and involves various technologies such as immunogen technology, seattle genetics technology, immunomedics technology, others. It is used in blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumor, others and is implemented in hospital, clinics, others.



North America was the largest region in the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for antibody drug conjugates driving market growth.



The challenges involved in the manufacturing of ADC's is acting as a restraint on the antibody drug conjugates market. ADC manufacturing facilities require high capital investment and extensive specialized training for operators. ADC process development is complicated as it requires optimization of additional process steps that are not present in conventional monoclonal antibodies manufacturing such as the antibody-drug conjugation reaction and subsequent drug substance purification. Also, antibody drug conjugates must be manufactured in aseptic environments and operating personnel should be protected from the highly toxic drug compounds, thereby presenting operational difficulties.



Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For instance, in March 2019, Astrazeneca entered into a global development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company for the proprietary antibody drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201). In April 2019, Shanghai Miracogen entered into an agreement with Netherlands based Synaffix to use its tools for building antibody drug conjugates. According to the deal, Miracogen is licensing two platforms from Synaffix which is expected to boost its product pipeline.



Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are monitored by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA. In the USA, there is no specific regulatory guidance to industry on ADC development and the FDA follows existing guidelines for small drugs and monoclonal antibodies to regulate ADC. The product quality offices at FDA such as the Office of Biotechnology Products (OBP)/Office of Pharmaceutical Quality primarily focus on the manufacturing of the antibody component of the ADC and the control strategy for the antibody intermediate, as well as for the drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP). Small molecule review groups in the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality bear primary responsibility for review of the adequacy of the payload and linker, conjugation reaction and aspects of the control strategy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Characteristics



3. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antibody Drug Conjugates



5. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.4. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.5. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w29m5a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antibody-drug-conjugates-global-market-report-2022-301509043.html

SOURCE Research and Markets