Antibody-drug Conjugates: Technology Growth Opportunities

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are therapies that target cancer cells with antigen-specific antibodies and highly toxic payloads. ADCs are currently generating interest among drug developers, contract manufacturing companies, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders.

The rise in the number of drug approvals has also sparked interest in further developing this technology, with several companies developing solutions for one or more ADC components.



The development of technologies is ongoing and will only increase as applications of ADCs increasingly expand into non-oncologic indications.This study covers several new technologies for the three ADC components (antibody, linker, and payload) and highlights drugs in clinical trials that display potential.



It provides an overview of key technology platforms, patents, analytical techniques, and manufacturing developments, covering the various technological advancements that may see adoption in ADC development.



It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.



A detailed account of the funding landscape has also been provided.



The study also analyzes the growth drivers and restraints influencing the market and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

