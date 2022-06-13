Anticoagulant Market Size to Worth Around US$ 70 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global anticoagulants market size is expected to be worth around US$ 70 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 9.09% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anticoagulants market size was valued at US$ 32 billion in 2021. COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to have a noticeable impact on the anticoagulant industry due to the growing pace of research. Clinical trials are presently under process to evaluate the potential of anticoagulants in COVID-19 patients. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic will have direct as well as indirect implications for the market forecasted. Moreover, as per World Health Organization Update in January 2021, patients infected with COVID-19, both suspected and confirmed, must be provided with follow-up facilities with a minimum dose of anticoagulants. As a result, the demand for anticoagulants will grow during the course of the pandemic.



Regional Snapshots

North America is foreseen to hold a vast market share in the global anticoagulants market due to the high consumption of innovative products, and the increasing risk of cardiovascular disorders in this region. For example, as per the American Heart Association Research in October 2021, approximately 2,299 Americans loose their lives due to cardiovascular diseases, which accounts to an average of a single death every 38 seconds. The Asia-Pacific region grants lucrative chances for companies operating in the anticoagulants market, attributable to its growing population support, rising risk of heart related disease and VTE, improving diagnosis, developing economies and growing demand for improvised treatment.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 70 Billion CAGR 9.09% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Aspen Holdings, Daiichi Sankyo Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Portola Pharmaceuticals

Report highlights

On the basis of the indicated diseases , the pulmonary embolism segment is expected to have a dominant market share during the forecast period. The introduction of a successful anticoagulant which is Eliquis is indicated for this condition which is expected to drive the market. Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that occurs in the pulmonary arteries of the lungs and blocks the blood flow. It is a life threatening condition which could lead to other conditions like the deep vein thrombosis. Due to increasing prevalence of the pulmonary embolism which is caused by heart disease, obesity or cancer the market for anticoagulants is expected to grow during the forecast period.

On the basis of the administration route of the drugs, the oral segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. As new and prominent products are launched in this segment the segment is expected to grow. The hospital pharmacies distribution segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment shall grow as the anticoagulants are risky and they are prescribed only after a thorough diagnosis.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid urbanization is considered as a cause to an increase in the cases of chronic diseases and technological developments in the innovation of anticoagulant products. The global increase of ischemic heart disease is foreseen to exceed 1,840 per 100,000 by the year 2030. However, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, unhealthy ways of living adopted by people, and growing shift to novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) act as the major driving forces in anticoagulants market. Further, technological developments in the innovation of anticoagulant medicines are foreseen to propel the market.

Restraints

The stringent regulatory guidelines and increased risk of side effects from treatment are expected to curtail market size during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness about the side effects like malena, hemoptysis, epistaxis, menorrhagia, hematuria and bleeding gums have proved to be a restraining factor for the growth of the anticoagulant products market. With advancements in technology and quality of anticoagulants, the increasing cost of the drugs is also posing to be a challenge for the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and increasing awareness of NOACs in developing nations prove to be a great opportunity for the anticoagulant products market. Surge in demand for novel treatment along with rising geriatric population are also foreseen to fuel the market growth. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and venous thromboembolism (VTE) has offered a good opportunity for the market to grow during the forecast period.

Challenges

Increasing health awareness has made people careful with the use of chemically compounded medicines owing to the side effects produced by them over a period of time, which proved to challenge the growth of the market. The rise in the competition among the manufacturers and the diversity of the products has also proved to be a challenge for the growth of the anticoagulant products market during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In February 2022, Fast-track status was granted to Bayer’s oral Factor Xia inhibitor Asundexian, by the United States Food and Drug Administration, as it is in phase 2 testing of an anticoagulant which could provide safety advantages compared to the current drugs in use.

In June 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim's dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa) anticoagulant oral pills was granted permission by the Food and Drug Administration as the first oral anticoagulant which proves therapeutic to children aged 3 months to less than 12 years with venous thromboembolism after having received minimum five days of treatment with a blood thinner administered by injection.

Market Segmentation

By Indication of disease

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Attacks

Others





By Administration Route

Oral

Injectable

By Drug Class

NOACs Eliquis Bevyxxa Xarelto Savaysa & lixiana Pradaxa

Heparin & LMWH

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others





By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





