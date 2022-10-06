Anticoagulants Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 56.16 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 10.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising prevalence of heart attacks, owing to individuals' poor lifestyle choices, is expected to expand the patient pool for the Anticoagulants Market throughout the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Anticoagulants Market" By Drug Class (NOACs, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist), By Route (Oral Anticoagulant, Injectable Anticoagulant), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack, Stroke), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Anticoagulants Market size was valued at USD 25.81 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 56.16 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Anticoagulants Market Overview

Anticoagulants are medications that reduce the danger of blood clots in the body. Platelets cling together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass, which is how blood clots develop. Blood clots, in general, serve a crucial function in halting external bleeding caused by any skin injury. Blood clots, on the other hand, can be harmful because they can restrict blood circulation. Clots in the arteries or the heart can restrict blood flow and result in a heart attack. Clots in blood vessels in the brain can result in a stroke. Anticoagulants prevent platelets from attaching to one another and clotting proteins from interacting with one another. These are often used to treat deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and the management of high and moderate stroke risk.

The global anticoagulants market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and cardiovascular disorders, increased adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), and increased awareness of NOACs in the developing region. Furthermore, an increase in the number of obese and aged people, increased unmet needs, and a surge in demand for innovative therapies all contribute to market growth. The global Anticoagulants Market is being driven by an ageing population. Additionally, increased R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as the development of novel oral anticoagulants medications, have fueled the expansion of this market. A prominent trend in the worldwide Anticoagulants Market is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of medication manufacturing businesses.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

On October 2021, Twist Bioscience, a high-quality synthetic DNA provider, entered a broad-based research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use Twist's proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic relationships antibodies against multiple targets provided by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Mergers and Acquisitions

On September 2020, Mylan N.V. announced that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's thrombosis business in Europe. This acquisition will help the company be positioned as the second-largest supplier of injectable anticoagulant products to patients in Europe.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

On August 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb, in alliance with Pfizer, announced that the U.S District Court upheld their composition of matter patent and formulation patent covering their Eliquis Apixaban anticoagulants.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Anticoagulants Market On the basis of Drug Class, Route, Application, and Geography.

Anticoagulants Market, by Drug Class

Anticoagulants Market, by Route

Anticoagulants Market, by Application

Anticoagulants Market, by Geography

