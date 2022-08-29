U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.00
    -35.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,010.00
    -253.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,483.00
    -137.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.00
    -18.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.81
    +0.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.20
    -15.60 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.43 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.33
    +5.55 (+25.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1679
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5500
    +0.7980 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,856.80
    -165.55 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.27
    -49.93 (-9.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Anticoagulants Market revenue to hit USD 80 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Industry is anticipated to register 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to growing adoption of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticoagulants market value is projected to exceed USD 80 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Anticoagulants Market
Anticoagulants Market

Regions such as Europe and North America are witnessing a notable spike in the elderly population. According to Statistics Canada, the share of people aged 65 years and above is one of the fastest growing age groups in the country, with the numbers rising by 18.3% between 2016 and 2021. These numbers indicate an increase in the burden of various diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis, stroke, heart attacks, and coronary artery diseases (CAD).

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4967

Anticoagulants market from the warfarin (vitamin K antagonist) segment is estimated to register more than 7% CAGR through 2030. Increase in the number of obese patients owing to unhealthy lifestyle choices will boost the demand for these drugs. Many reputed manufacturers are introducing advanced versions of warfarin that are produced with innovative technologies to enhance their performance. The drugs not only treat various diseases, but also give patients several treatment options to choose from.

Injectables segment will witness more than 9% CAGR through 2030. Injectable anticoagulants are gaining traction as they show a quicker reaction, unlike tablets that may take at least 2-3 days to show the results. Many medical bodies across the world are increasing their rate of approval to extend the reach of injectable anticoagulants to disadvantaged and rural areas, as they have a poor access to basic healthcare facilities.

Browse key industry insights spread across 181 pages with 227 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Anticoagulants Market Analysis by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/anticoagulants-market

Anticoagulants market revenue from the coronary heart disease segment will cross USD 20 billion by 2030. The occurrence of heart ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is rising due to unhealthy lifestyle choices. As per a report by the WHO, CVDs have become the leading cause of death, with over 17 million related deaths taking place each year across the world. The percentage of the elderly population is expanding, which will increase their risk of being diagnosed with CVDs, spurring the demand for anticoagulants.

Online pharmacy distribution channels surpassed USD 5 million in 2021. Online pharmacies offer a broader reach to consumers, help increase awareness about diseases and can offer better prices than physical stores. Other benefits such as fast home delivery makes it a good option for people with limited mobility, or if certain drugs are not available at nearby stores.

North America captured more than 60% of the anticoagulants market share in 2021, estimates the new study from Global Market Insights, Inc. The presence of reliable pharmacy chains has enabled better access to drugs for the rural population. Further, the region has a notable presence of leading pharmaceutical companies that are focusing on the development of new products to enhance their market presence.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4967

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Johnson and Johnson, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Shenzhen Hepalink, Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Leo Pharma, and Rovi, among others, are the renowned organizations in global anticoagulants market. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions will further amplify the market position of these companies.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886727/Anticoagulants_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anticoagulants-market-revenue-to-hit-usd-80-billion-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301613623.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

    Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove up from Swidnik, some 30 km (18 miles) from the mine in eastern Poland on Tuesday, hoping to buy several tonnes of coal for himself and his family. Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • Natural Gas Soars on Russian Supply Cuts

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.

  • Oil rises on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose almost 1% on Monday as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.22, or 1.3%, at $94.28 after rising by 2.5% last week.

  • Energy Crisis Tearing Through Markets Leaves a Trail of Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesThe energy crisis that’s sent inflation soaring across the world is getting worse each week, leaving stock traders with a challenge to

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • 20 Most Expensive Stocks In the US

    Regardless of whether you’re a day trader or a long term investor, the 20 most expensive stocks in the US will cause a double-take! No matter what one’s situation is, or what the economy’s situation is, investing is always a necessity, and is always better than money just sitting in your bank losing value by the […]

  • China’s Property Slowdown Sends Bank Shares Tumbling

    Shares in China’s privately run banks have fallen sharply this year, as the country’s property slowdown starts to bite.

  • U.S. is 'losing some of these smaller farms' amid historic drought, economist says

    The worst megadrought in 1,200 years continues to burden the American West, and it's forcing farmers to make tough decisions about their crops.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Threatens Glass Production

    European businesses as diverse as car makers, bottle manufacturers and skyscraper builders—not to mention artisanal glassblowers—are preparing for a possible glass shortage if the loss of Russian gas throttles production.

  • Oil trio's Northern Lights in Yara CO2 emissions storage deal

    STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) -Norwegian carbon dioxide (CO2) storage company Northern Lights and its owners have agreed to store emissions captured at fertiliser-maker Yara's Dutch operation from 2025 in what they say is a commercial breakthrough for the business. The joint venture founded by oil firms Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell plans to inject CO2 from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor. The deal is the first commercial agreement Northern Lights has signed and the first commercial agreement on cross-border CO2 transport and storage signed anywhere in the world.

  • Britain Bets on Futuristic Batteries to Cut Dependence on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesBritain, like most of Europe, is facing an energy crisis of epic proportions. Wholesale gas prices have surged again, putting the rock

  • 2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When building wealth through the stock market, one of the most straightforward strategies is buying excellent companies and holding them for the long haul. One industry often overlooked by investors is insurance brokers. Insurance brokers are in a good position to profit by helping customers find insurance policies that fit their risk tolerance.

  • China Insight: The Challenges and Opportunities of the ‘Dual Circulation’ Development Strategy

    China's aim to boost domestic consumption while remaining open to international business is facing severe pressure due to COVID-19 and other obstacles.

  • Germany to Reach October Gas-Storage Target Already Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesGermany’s economy ministry said gas-storage facilities are filling up faster than planned despite uncertainty over supplies through a

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • Gas flare blazes as Russia cuts off supplies to EU

    STORY: Analysts from Rystad, an energy consultancy based in Norway, described it as an environmental disaster and estimated the amount of gas being burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of daily EU needs.The flare can even be seen in satellite images of Portovaya, site of a compressor station for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.Russia has cut flows through Nord Stream 1 to just 20% of capacity and plans to shut it down entirely for three days next week, citing maintenance issues with turbines. The EU accuses it of using gas as a weapon to fight back against Western sanctions over Ukraine.Flaring is a common practice in oil and gas production, but the current level is unusually high and the timing is sensitive because of the Russian supply cuts.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Readers hoping to buy Endeavour Mining plc ( TSE:EDV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Kotak Mahindra's Lakshmi Iyer On India's Markets

    Lakshmi Iyer, CIO for Debt & Head of Products at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, discusses strategy and outlook for Indian markets. She speaks on "Markets Asia".

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?