U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.75
    -70.50 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,130.00
    -453.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,556.25
    -283.50 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.20
    -39.60 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.41
    +9.73 (+8.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +29.30 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0420
    +0.2620 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,975.85
    -1,444.16 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.51
    -75.19 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Anticoagulants Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 45.50 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Anticoagulants Market to Reach USD 45.50 Billion by 2026; Increased Awareness and Innovation of Blood Thinners to Drive Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anticoagulants market size is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.

Anticoagulants are widely used across the healthcare industry for the treatment of several cardiovascular and health-related disorders. They are effectively used to treat blood clots avoid blockage of blood flow that is caused due to these drugs. The demand for anticoagulants has risen dramatically in recent years, owing to its exceptional properties. Anticoagulants are included in major drugs that are prescribed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The properties of anticoagulants have led to a high product adoption in diverse industries. The increasing emphasis on the severe effects of unattended cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for anticoagulants.

Request a Sample Copy of Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/anticoagulants-market-101807

Key Industry Developments:

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstone’s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics, a product aimed at the development of new and pipeline drugs that are comprised of anticoagulants.

October 2019: Janssen Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for usage of Riveraxoban, a drug aimed at the treatment of thromboembolic complications.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2021 to 2026 CAGR

9.9%

2026 Value Projection

USD 45.50 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2026

USD 21.45 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

149

Segments covered

By Disease Indication, By Route of Administration, end-Users and Geography

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness and Innovation of Blood Thinners is likely to propel the Global Market

Increasing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Drive the Global Market

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Segment is Likely to Generate the Highest Growth Rate


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/anticoagulants-market-101807


The report offers insights into the latest anticoagulants market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Forecast values of the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including route of administration, distribution type, and disease indication. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

Several growth stimulating factors have been analyzed and discussed in detail. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on the market. In February 2019, Novartis AG and Blackstone’s LifeSciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics. The company is aiming for the research and development of drugs that include anticoagulants as a prime pipeline candidate. Increasing number of drug approvals is another factor that has constituted an increase in the global anticoagulants market size in recent years. Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ Rivaroxaban is an example of a recent drug approval that has had a direct impact on the market.

Quick Buy - Anticoagulants Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101807

North America to Emerge Dominant; High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease to Create Several Growth Opportunities

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coupled with the increasing emphasis on the research and development of new drugs will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market in this market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 10.10 billion. Besides North America, Europe will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the high incidence of deaths caused due to cardiovascular disease in several countries across this region. The high demand for anticoagulants in emerging countries such as Germany, France, and UK will have a positive influence on the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global market are:

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Eisai Co., Ltd.

  • Other Prominent Players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anticoagulants-market-101807

Table of Content from Anticoagulants Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Diseases by Key Countries

    • Overview of Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

    • New Product Launches

    • Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries

    • Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

  • Global Anticoagulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication

      • Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

      • Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

      • Atrial Fibrillation

      • Heart Attacks

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

      • Oral

      • Injectable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospitals Pharmacies

      • Retail Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/anticoagulants-market-101807

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stocks, Futures Drop as Oil Soars on Embargo Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday along with European and U.S. equity futures amid fears of an inflation shock in the world economy as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Ru

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Wil

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

    It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax. As great as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are at preventing severe disease, they falter when it comes to preventing people from falling ill and being able to infect others.

  • Gas prices top $4 a gallon nationwide, all-time record could be broken this week

    Gas prices have started to soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and more records could soon be set.

  • Gold to Copper Rack Up More Gains as War in Ukraine Spurs Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold, copper and palladium racked up fresh price gains at the start of another tumultuous week as Russia intensifies its war in Ukraine, which Citigroup Inc. says is “transformative” for global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil

  • Asian markets tumble as oil prices shoot higher amid calls for more sanctions against Russia

    The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and Asian markets were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.