U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,691.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,592.25
    +26.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.17
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0477
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8880
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,056.00
    +3.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.57
    +0.77 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,749.48
    -136.39 (-0.49%)
     

Anticoccidial Drugs Market to Reach USD 257.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in the development of advanced anticoccidial drugs and surge in government initiatives for infusing awareness about coccidiosis and its medications drive the growth of the global anticoccidial drugs market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anticoccidial Drugs Market by Drug Class (Ionophore, Synthetic Drugs), by Drug Action (Coccidiostatic, Coccidiocidal), by Animal Type (Poultry, Cattle, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global anticoccidial drugs industry was estimated at $171.3 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $257.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Determinants of growth-

Rise in the development of advanced anticoccidial drugs and surge in government initiatives for infusing awareness about coccidiosis and its medications drive the growth of the global anticoccidial drugs market. On the other hand, stringent government guidelines that restrict the usage of anticoccidial drugs in livestock and the use of alternative medicines such as vaccines and herbal medicines to treat coccidiosis impede the growth to some extent. However, availability of new products at affordable rates is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15213

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The transport or travel restrictions and several social distancing measures made it difficult for animal owners to collect the medications and treatments they need from veterinary practices. The government and other authorities imposed strict measures for containing the Covid-19 pandemic. These factors impacted the global anticoccidial drugs market.

  • However, the market has now recovered slowly and got back on track.

The synthetic drugs segment to rule the roost-

By drug class, the synthetic drugs segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global anticoccidial drugs market revenue in 2021, and is projected to dominate by 2031. Increasing use of synthetic drugs in the control & prevention of diseases and surge in the prevalence of coccidiosis diseases fuel the segment growth. The lonophore segment, simultaneosuly, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The coccidiostatic segment to maintain the highest share-

By drug action, the coccidiostatic segment garnered the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global anticoccidial drugs market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in adoption of drugs with coccidiostatic mode of action and rise in research & development activities for the development of coccidiostatic medicines.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15213

The others segment dominated the market-

By animal type, the others segment garnered more than two-fifths of the global anticoccidial drugs market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031, due to rise in demand for pet animals. The cattle segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

North America grabbed the lion's share-

By region, the anticoccidial drugs market across North America held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global market revenue, owing to high prevalence of coccidiosis, increase in the number market players and surge in the population of meat producers across the region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The presence of high populace countries such as India and China heightens the prevalence rate of coccidiosis diseases, which propels the market growth. Also, increasing number of strategies and trends adopted by the market players has supplemented the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Ceva sante animale

  • Dosh Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

  • Huvepharma EOOD

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Zoetis Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Venkateshwara hatcheries Private Limited

  • Vetoquinol SA

  • Virbac SA

The report analyzes these key players in the global anticoccidial drugs market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Coronary Stents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anticoccidial-drugs-market-to-reach-usd-257-8-million-globally-by-2031-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301695882.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Vivint Smart Home Stock Is Soaring, and NRG Is Tumbling, Today

    NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) in a deal that values the target at $5.2 billion, including debt. NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez in a statement called the acquisition "a transformational step in achieving our vision" to be at the leading edge of high-tech solutions for homes and businesses. The deal is a positive outcome for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...