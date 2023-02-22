U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Anticonvulsant Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 8,030.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI
·6 min read
CMI
CMI

Growing prevalence of neurological disorders and epilepsy driving the demand for anticonvulsant drugs in the global market.

Burlingame, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anticonvulsant drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,757.8 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market:

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as product approval by key market players is expected to drive the global anticonvulsant drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, SK Life Science, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for XCOPRI (cenobamate tablets) to treat partial-onset seizures in adults. The recommended maintenance dose of XCOPRI, following a titration (medication adjustment) period, is 200 mg daily, however, some patients may need an additional titration to 400 mg daily, the maximum recommended dose, based on their clinical response and tolerability.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2516

Anticonvulsant Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2021

 

Market Size in 2022:

US$ 6,757.8 Mn

Historical Data for:

2017 to 2020

Forecast Period:

2022 to 2030

Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR:

2.2%

 

2030 Value Projection:

US$ 8,030.4 Mn

Geographies covered:

  • North America: U.S. and Canada

  • Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

  • Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

  • Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

Segments covered:

  • By Drug Class: Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Aromatic allylic alcohols, Carboxamides, Triazine, AMPA receptor antagonists, Carbamate, Hydantoin, Fatty Acid Derivative, GABA analogs, Valproylamides, Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.)

  • By Route of Administration: Enteral, Parenteral

  • By Indication: Epilepsy, Neuropathic pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.)

  • By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Companies covered:

Novartis AG, GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Zogenix, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Alkem Labs, SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Eisai Co., Ltd, Angelini S.p.a., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Unichem Laboratories, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuropathix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Life Science, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Growth Drivers:

  • Increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory authorities

  • Increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about epilepsy treatment

Restraints & Challenges:

  • Increasing number of product recall by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anticonvulsant drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as product approvals by the key market players. For instance, in March 2022, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ZTALMY (ganaxolone) for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 (cyclin-dependent kinase-like) deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older. CDD is a rare form of genetic epilepsy which is characterized by early onset, difficult-to-control seizures, and severe neuro-developmental impairment.

Among indications, Epilepsy is expected to boost the market due to increasing product approval by regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Brivaracetam tablets, indicated for treatment of epilepsy that help to control partial onset seizures.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anticonvulsant drugs market are Novartis AG, GSK plc., Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Zogenix, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Alkem Labs, SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Eisai Co., Ltd, Angelini S.p.a., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Unichem Laboratories, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neuropathix, Inc., Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Life Science, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2516

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

    • Barbiturates

    • Benzodiazepines

    • Aromatic allylic alcohols

    • Carboxamides

    • Triazine

    • AMPA receptor antagonists

    • Carbamate

    • Hydantoin

    • Fatty Acid Derivative

    • GABA analogs

    • Valproylamides

    • Others (Propionates, Oxazolidinediones, etc.)

  • Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:

    • Enteral

    • Parenteral

  • Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Indication:

    • Epilepsy

    • Neuropathic pain

    • Anxiety

    • Fibromyalgia

    • Bipolar Disorder

    • Others (Borderline personality disorder, etc.)

  • Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Global Anticonvulsant Drugs Market, By Region:     

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market, by Drug Class (Selumetinib, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Anticonvulsants, Others (Tricyclic Antidepressants, etc.)), by Patient Population (Pediatric, Adult), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market, by Drug (Tricyclic Antidepressants (Amitriptyline, Nortyptyline, Imipramine, Desipramine), SSRI (Paroxetine, Citalopram), Anticonvulsants (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, Carbamazepine), Opioids (Tramadol, Tapentadol, Oksikodon), SNRIs (Duloxetine), Other Drugs (Capsaicin, Lidocaine, Botilinum Toxin)) by Type (Peripheral Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injection (Intramuscular)), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


