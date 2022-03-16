U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.25
    +54.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    +360.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,708.00
    +256.25 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    +23.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.98
    -0.46 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.10
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.49
    -3.28 (-10.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3150
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,326.88
    +1,659.75 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.10
    +36.83 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.17
    +74.47 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the antidiarrhoeals market are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. , Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Sanofi Aventis and Bayer. The global antidiarrhoeals market is expected to grow from $3.

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245036/?utm_source=GNW
58 billion in 2021 to $3.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services.Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements.

Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

The main classes of antidiarrhoeals drugs are mucosal protectants and motility modifying drugs.Mucosal protective agents are drugs which safeguard the stomach’s mucosal lining from gastric acid and are employed to cure peptic ulcers.

The different types include OTC drugs, prescription drugs and is used by adults, childrens.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market.According to UNICEF, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year.

Increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs.

Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market.Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of each of these substances.

Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over the traditional chemical drugs.This shift is restricting the antidiarrheal drugs market hampering the growth of the market.

For example, to treat Crohn’s Disease, antidiarrheal medications were being used previously, but with the advent of biologics, demand for antidiarrheal diseases has subsided.

Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share.Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.

For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG’s 36.5% stake in consumer healthcare business for $ 13 billion with an aim to expand the market.

The antidiarrheal drug industry is governed with regulatory frameworks by agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration Agency (FDA).FDA’s guidelines for antidiarrheal drugs are mentioned within the CFR’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 335 which gives guidelines for the over the counter (OTC) human use of the antidiarrheal drugs.

The subpart C of the regulation focuses on the labelling aspect of such drugs and mandates a statement of identity, which identifies the product is to be used for diarrhea in order to avoid any improper use of the drug. The FDA also regulates the warnings and directions of use of the drugs which are to be printed on cover of these drugs.

In March 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a USA based pharmaceutical company acquired Kaopectate brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced Sanofi’s product portfolio by providing consumers with simple, efficacious, and high-quality solutions. Sanofi, a France based biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.

The countries covered in the antidiarrhoeals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245036/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.