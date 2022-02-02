U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    +40.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,341.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,236.50
    +241.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.10
    +6.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    +1.44 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.27
    -3.56 (-14.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2590
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.16
    +26.54 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.92
    +9.92 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.05
    +54.27 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Antidote Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

·3 min read

Recognizes the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antidote Health today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"Being among the amazing companies on NYC Digital Health 100 is an amazing win for Antidote Health," says CEO of Antidote Health Avihai Soudri. "We began our company with the vision that everyone has the right to receive high quality healthcare regardless of race, gender and class. By offering services in the NY region, Antidote Health is able to reach various patients with different backgrounds, providing them with our expertise, services and community of well-respected doctors."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Founded by a core team of medical healthcare professionals and experts, Antidote Health is driven by the belief that everyday healthcare is a fundamental right and should be accessible to all. The telehealth company offers a patient-centric virtual care platform, where patients can seamlessly connect with primary and acute healthcare providers. Their AI technology notably connects patients with doctors in real time and across different platforms. Antidote Health's offerings have been planned to further expand in 2022 with services focusing on mental health services, vision care, women's health and more.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health was founded in 2020 by a group of experienced entrepreneurs who believe that everyone has the right to receive medical care: CEO, Avihai Sodri previously led the innovation and business development at Leumit and served as CEO of health insurance company Vectis, which was acquired by Swiss-Re in 2019. CTO Carine-Belle Feder previously served as an officer and commander in a technology-intelligence elite unit in the IDF, where she led an awarded research team. Dr. David Zlotnick, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer, has a rich history and expertise in providing remote medical services and managing a medical team of over 400 Drs. Ben Enosh, who serves as the company's president and chairman, was a co-founder in Cyota with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Michal Tzur and Lior Golan, as well as the founder of Audioburst, PLYmedia and Scientific G. For more information and to see what our users think, visit: www.antidotehealth.ai

Media Contact:
Chloe Arambel
chloe@thebrand-agency.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antidote-health-named-to-nyc-digital-health-100-by-nychbl-301473419.html

SOURCE Antidote Health

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • FDA Approves First Injectable For HIV Pre-Exposure Prevention - GSK, Pfizer Backed Treatment

    The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension) for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilograms (77 pounds) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV. ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi Limited. Apretude is given first as two initiation injections administered one month apart and then every two months after that. Pati

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid

  • How to Help Prevent Age Spots—And 3 Ways to Treat Them

    If your skin is starting to develop age spots, know you aren't alone—it's quite common. Also called dark spots and liver spots, age spots often look like large freckles. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent them from developing and treatment options to lessen their appearance if you don't like them.

  • Has omicron faded? New cases drop for third straight week; death toll nearing 200

    New COVID-19 cases in Knox County have decreased for a third consecutive week, yet remain above levels in December, November and October.

  • This Common Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar

    Dementia is a syndrome that leads to the deterioration of cognitive functions such as memory, the ability to think and learning capabilities. According to the World Health Organization: "Worldwide, around 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050." While experts are still learning

  • Canada's Quebec scraps plan for health tax on unvaccinated people

    The Canadian province of Quebec is scrapping a plan that would make adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccines pay a special health contribution, premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday, saying the idea is too divisive. Legault unveiled the proposed measure last month, saying those who chose to avoid inoculations should help cover the extra costs imposed on the health system by the coronavirus. Experts said the idea would go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system.

  • As Israel learns to live with COVID, hospitals struggle to cope

    A global leader in vaccine rollout during early waves of the coronavirus, Israel's government has adopted "Living with COVID" as its mantra since a few months before Omicron arrived. The variant is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but that's scant consolation to the medics and nurses staffing COVID-19 wards whose workloads have soared again in parallel with case numbers. "The staff are exhausted," said Yoram Weiss, acting director general of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

  • What To Eat If You're Hungry Right Before Bedtime, According To Nutritionists

    Snacking before sleep isn't often recommended, but sometimes it's necessary. Here's what to grab.

  • Overnight Health Care — Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine approved

    Welcome to Monday's Overnight Health Care, where we're following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The New York Times Company is buying Wordle for an amount in the "low seven figures." The company moved swiftly, but reviews are decidedly mixed. Today brought some long-awaited news on the COVID-19 vaccine front, from both Moderna and Novavax.For The Hill, we're Peter Sullivan...

  • These Are the Breads a Dietitian Eats at Home - and You Should, Too

    There's no need to banish bread from your diet - no matter what you've heard, carbs are not your enemy - but you may want to follow these dietitian-approved guidelines in order to ensure you're buying the healthiest breads possible. When shopping for bread, look beyond claims like "7-grain," "sprouted," or "multigrain."

  • Madrigal Pharma's Kidney Disease Candidate Improves Liver, Cardiovascular Health

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) has announced topline data from Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 safety study of resmetirom. The 52-week study demonstrated that resmetirom was safe and well-tolerated at 80 and 100 mg once a day dosing. Additionally, resmetirom helped patients with presumed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) achieve significant, clinically relevant reductions in liver fat and atherogenic lipids. A total of 972 patients were randomized in the double-blind arms of the MAESTRO-

  • If You Bought This at Target, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    Running to Target for everyday essentials can make it easy to get your errands done with just one stop. And with 1,926 stores across the U.S.—meaning there's a location within 10 miles of most doorsteps—there's a decent chance you've popped in to pick up some items recently. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that one product sold at Target poses a potentially serious health risk. Read on to see which product purchased from the megaretailer could be hazardous.RELATED: If You

  • L.A. County mask rules under scrutiny after Newsom, Garcetti seen maskless at game

    After California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti were seen maskless at Sunday's Rams game, L.A. County's mask rules are questioned.

  • 'We have the best cannabis of the world': Rep. Nancy Mace pushes legal weed

    South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is using her national clout to help legalize marijuana, the drug that helped her through the trauma of sexual assault. In effect, the States Reform Act would treat cannabis like alcohol instead of heroin.

  • GOP lawmakers who are doctors should encourage vaccines, not harmful COVID treatment

    Politician-physicians Roger Marshall and Mark Steffen are prescribing medical misinformation. | Editorial

  • If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

    Plenty of over-the-counter supplements flood the marketplace promising to boost performance in the bedroom. But their claims are often made without proof, and the poorly regulated category is filled with specious promises and even counterfeit products. So would-be users are always wise to approach these sexual enhancement supplements with skepticism and caution, and to do their homework. Now, one such supplement is making headlines as a result of a recall due to serious safety concerns. Here's w