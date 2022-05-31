U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.00
    -13.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,050.00
    -108.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.50
    -17.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.00
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.75
    +3.68 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.62
    +0.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2611
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9110
    +0.2910 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,535.42
    +895.70 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.90
    +61.40 (+9.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.34
    +29.28 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Antifog Additives Market would Register a Healthy Growth Rate USD 499.87 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Antifog Additives Market by Type (Polyglycerol Esters, Glycerol Esters, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids), Application (Agricultural Films, Food Packaging Films), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Newark, NJ, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global antifog additives market is expected to grow from USD 343.53 million in 2019 to USD 499.87 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, owing to the growing demand for packaged food, changes in lifestyle, and rising disposable income. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are the emerging economies witnessing growth due to the flourishing food packaging and automobile industries. North America dominates the market, owing to increasing demand for antifog films from the food packaging and agricultural sectors, stringent government regulations, and growing awareness about health and safety. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to witness relatively slow growth.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418208/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market are IncAddcomp Holland, Ampacet Corporation, DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, PCC Chemax Inc., Evonik Industries AG, A. Schulman, Lifeline Technologies, Clariant AG, Ashland Inc., Croda International PLC, PolyOne Corporation, Sabo S.p.A., Polyvel Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Fine Organics, AkzoNobel N.V., and Palsgaard. In January 2018, New state-of-the-art masterbatch was introduced by Clariant Ag in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This will help the organization to expand its business globally and provide innovative and competitive solutions to consumers.

The type segment includes polyglycerol esters, glycerol esters, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, sorbitan esters of fatty acids. The glycerol esters segment holds the largest market share, due to high usage in the food packaging industry due to low production cost and non-toxic nature. Polyglycerol esters and sorbitan esters segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth. Based on application, the market is segmented into agricultural films and food packaging films. Food packaging films segment dominates the market growth, as it improves the durability of packaged foodstuffs and transparency of films, increasing participation of fairer sex at the workplace, and changing lifestyle of consumers. Agriculture films market is also anticipated to grow, owing to the growing demand for crops and continuous surge in the global population.

The factors driving the market growth are easy availability of cheap labors and raw materials, increasing purchasing capacity, increase in demand of antifog in food packaging, and growing demand for improved quality and effective optical products. The factors hampering the market growth are fluctuating prices of additives, strict government regulations in the use of antifog additives in food packaging films, and hazardous waste production at the time of films production.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/antifog-additives-market-by-type-polyglycerol-esters-glycerol-418208.html

About the report:

The global Antifog Additives market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418208

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/waterproof-breathable-textiles-market-by-raw-material-polyester-419681.html
Aerospace superalloys Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerospace-superalloys-market-by-material-nickelbasedsuperalloy-cobalt-based-419683.html
Cobalt Nitrate Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cobalt-nitrate-market-by-type-solution-solid-application-419685.html
Perfluoropolyether Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/perfluoropolyether-market-by-product-pfpe-k-pfpe-m-pfpe-z-pfpe-y-419690.html


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only 2 Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Unilever Stock Rises Sharply as Nelson Peltz Is Added to Board

    Unilever confirms Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management holds a roughly 1.5% stake in the consumer-products company.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • How Much Of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • Cardano’s ADA Spikes 25%, Leads Gains in Crypto Majors

    Bitcoin showed signs of bottoming out earlier this week, with the broader market adding some 4.4% in the past 24 hours.