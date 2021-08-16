U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,337.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.50
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.60
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.82
    -0.62 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.77
    +1.18 (+7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3853
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3760
    -0.1940 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,215.89
    +1,303.81 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.55
    +73.06 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.18
    -60.53 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Antifungals Global Market Report 2021: Major Players are Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Labs

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifungals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antifungals market is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2020 to $10.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The market is expected to reach $13.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the antifungals market are Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories.

The antifungals market consists of sales of antifungal drugs which are used to detect and eliminate fungal pathogens. The fungal pathogens thrive in the body under unhygienic and unclean environments. These drugs are also known as an antimycotic medication, used to treat and prevent mycosis such as athlete's foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.

Drug developers and manufacturers are scaling up the various departments such as research and development, marketing, and manufacturing through collaborations and strategic partnerships with other companies and research institutes, to expand the product portfolios. So, companies in the anti-infective drugs market should consider strategic collaborations to broaden their scope and product portfolios to increase the revenues and stay competitive in the market.

A point prevalence survey was conducted in Turkey. According to the survey, antifungal drugs were mostly prescribed in pediatric hematology and oncology (PHO) units (35.2%), followed by neonatal ICUs (NICUs) (19.6%). The other units prescribing antifungal drugs included pediatric services (18.3%), pediatric ICUs (PICUs) (14.6%) and hematopoietic (HSCT) units (7.3%).

According to the same survey, the antifungals were used for prophylaxis in 48.8% of patients and about 50% of patients were treated with antifungal drugs based on observation. Among 50% of patients, who were treated post observation, around 18.8% of patients were prescribed an antifungal therapy and 31.2% of patients were targeted for the treatments.

Antifungal drugs manufacturers are offering skimming price for branded drugs. The discovery, development and manufacturing processes of branded drugs generally require high investments. As a result, companies in the market offer the branded drugs at the highest initial prices, and implement other pricing strategies to ensure the product stays competitive at a high price.

Price skimming is a pricing strategy in which a company charges a high initial price and then gradually lowers the price to attract more price-sensitive customers. It is used to maximize profits when a new product is introduced in the market.

Manufacturers and marketers of branded drugs should consider adopting the price skimming strategy for branded drugs. They should price these branded drugs high to recover the high costs incurred during drug development and manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antifungals Market Characteristics

3. Antifungals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Antifungals

5. Antifungals Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Antifungals Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Antifungals Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Antifungals Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Antifungals Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Echinocandins

  • Azoles

  • Polyenes

  • Allylamines

6.2. Global Antifungals Market, Segmentation End users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Dermatology clinics

  • Other Users

6.3. Global Antifungals Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Topical

6.4. Global Antifungals Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Indications, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Aspergillosis

  • Dermatophytosis

  • Candidiasis

  • Others

7. Antifungals Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Antifungals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Antifungals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer

  • Novartis

  • Merck & Co.

  • Bayer Healthcare

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Sanofi-Aventis

  • Kramer Laboratories

  • Glaxosmithkline Gilead

  • Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • PerkinElmer

  • Alternaria

  • Sigma-Aldrich

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

  • Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

  • Scynexis Inc.

  • Mayne Pharma Inc.

  • Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ep4bo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • ContextLogic Doesn’t Get its Earnings Wish

    The boom in ecommerce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic propelled several firms toward sky high revenues and valuations. As the trends pull back, and consumers leave mobile shopping platforms in favor of brick and mortar retail, ecommerce companies are feeling the pain. After its IPO in December 2020, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has felt reality kick in after economies reopened in the spring, and once again after its Thursday earnings call last week. (See ContextLogic stock charts on TipRanks) Downgr

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resist This Urge Amid Choppy Market Rally; Nvidia, DocuSign, Robinhood Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is holding at highs, but buying opportunities are running dry. Pay attention to Nvidia and DocuSign.

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Gold Slips as UBS Tells Investors ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as the dollar edged higher, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.“The message must be: if you have a tactical position, get out; if you have a strategic position, hedge it,” said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific foreign exchange at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Office. “In a world that looks better, why would you want to hold so much in

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Oil Extends Retreat as Delta Takes Toll on China and Markets Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand.West Texas Intermediate slumped as much as 2.4% as fresh outbreaks in Asia have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. cases are also at or near records in nations including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Stock markets were also weaker, adding to the pressure on oil.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Big Canadian Pension Fund Hikes Its Position In Nio By 40%: What You Need to Know

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is one stock in which there is sustained retail as well as institutional interest. A 13-F filing done by one of Canada's largest pension funds Friday showed that it has increased its holdings in Nio. What Happened: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board has hiked its Nio holdings from 192,337 shares at the end of the March quarter to 270,274 shares at the end of the June quarter, the filing revealed. In value terms, the stake increased from $7.5 million to $14.4 mi

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • Oil prices drop amid faltering demand outlook in China

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, after official data showed that refining throughput and economic activity slowed in China in an indicator that fresh COVID-19 outbreaks are crimping the world's no.2 economy. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1.3%, at $69.69 a barrel by 0649 GMT. Factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July in China, data showed, missing expectations as fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 and flooding disrupted business activity.