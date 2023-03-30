U.S. markets closed

Antilles Gold sees opportunity for growth with cashflow from La Demajagua

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Antilles Gold Ltd

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) chairman Brian Johnson speaks with Proactive after publishing a revised scoping study for the proposed development of the La Demajagua open pit gold-silver-antimony mine in Cuba. It follows an updated mineral resource, the receipt of a pit shell and material scheduling from mining consultants, Cube Consulting, and the results of metallurgical test-work to date.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/antilles-gold-sees-opportunity-for-growth-with-cashflow-from-la-demajagua-759212881

