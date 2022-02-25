Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics Industry Worth $47.9 Billion by 2026 - Imperative Market Insights and Analysis of Top Players, Including Avient Corp, DuPont, Lonza Group, and Parx Materials
The "Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastic industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of relevant regions, countries and applications. Market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
Market Insights
Rapid technological changes highlight the need to develop technologies that will foster a more sustainable future. Policies can support technological advancements in diverse end-use sectors, from healthcare and packaging industries to automotive and architecture. During the last decade, several food crises have brought to light the need for antimicrobial products to reduce the risks associated with contamination, especially that of food by pathogenic species.
The demand for antimicrobial plastic is expected to soar over the coming years due to its increasing penetration in packaging and consumer products. There is also rising demand for plastics as a substitute for traditional materials in medical instruments, including medical ventilators and anesthetic machines. These factors will substantially boost the antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics industry.
To manage enterprises and resources effectively, corporations engaged in the antimicrobial plastics industry must understand the significance of these trends, as must stakeholders in the industry. End users of antimicrobial plastics must consider the effects of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective options among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.
Over the next four years, significant changes are forecast to take place in global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics manufacturing and applications. Consequently, the information presented in this study is likely to be of critical importance to all the stakeholders present across the value chain.
The report includes:
119 data tables and 42 additional tables
An up-to-date review and analysis of the current and future global markets for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Identification of recent industry trends that will affect the use of antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and their major end-use application markets
Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, forecasted growth rate, and corresponding market share analysis by plastic type, application, and geographic region
Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, CEE Countries, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa and other ASEAN countries
Review, analysis and forecast market developments that will affect major applications including packaging, automotive, consumer goods, medical, building and construction
Discussion of industry value chain analysis, major stakeholders and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Insight into the company competitive landscape, key mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration agreements, and company revenue share analysis across the global antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics market
Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Avient Corp., DuPont, Lonza Group, Parx Materials and Sanitized AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Overview
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Overview of Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics
Chapter 3 Market Trends
Industry Landscape
Future Trends and Innovations
Megatrends
the Connected Factory
Lightweighting
Automation and Customization
Three Rs: Reclaimable, Recyclable and Renewable
Growth Drivers
Expanding Electronics Industry
Surging Packaging Industry
Infrastructure Development
Robust Growth in Food Packaging
Surging Pharmaceutical Industry
Restraints
Volatile Polymer Prices
Regulatory Trends
Trade Statistics (Import/Export Data)
Porter's Analysis
Supplier Power
Buyer Power
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Industry Rivalry
PESTLE Analysis
Political
Economic
Social
Technological
Legal
Environmental
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Overview
ISO 22196
Benefits of Antimicrobial Technology
Antibacterial Vs. Antimicrobial
Sustainable Contributions
Production Process
Melt Compounding
Pelletizing
Dry Blending
Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain
Value Chain
COVID-19 Impact on Industry
Packaging
Medical and Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Raw Material Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix
List of Vendors
Brand Analysis
Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
Overview
Mechanism of Action
Factors Affecting Antimicrobial Activity
Commodity Plastics
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polyurethane
Polystyrene
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Others
Engineering Plastics
Benefits of Engineered Plastics
Polycarbonate
Polyamide
Polyoxymethylene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Other
High-Performance Plastics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Medical and Healthcare
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Building and Construction
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastic Market
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Russia
Cee Countries
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN Countries
Rest of Asia
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Rest of the Countries
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Company Market Share Analysis
Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Avient Corp.
Americhem Inc.
BASF SE
Biocote Ltd.
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Foster Corp.
King Plastic Corp.
Lonza Group AG
Microban International Ltd.
Milliken & Co.
Parx Materials NV
Ray Products Co. Inc.
RTP Co.
Sanitized AG
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
