Antimicrobial, Antiviral and Antifungal Nanocoatings Global Market Forecasts 2022-2032: In-depth Market Assessment of Opportunities for Nanocoatings by Type and Markets

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Antimicrobial, Antiviral and Antifungal Nanocoatings 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COVID-19 crisis has greatly increased industry demand for antimicrobial and antiviral coatings, especially for high touch surfaces in healthcare, retail, hotels, offices and the home.

Nanocoatings can demonstrate up to 99.9998% effectiveness against bacteria, formaldehyde, mould and viruses, and are up to 1000 times more efficient than previous technologies available on the market. They can work on multiple levels at the same time: anti-microbial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, self-cleaning and anti-corrosion. Nanocoatings companies have partnered with global manufacturers and cities to develop anti-viral facemasks, hazard suits and easily applied surface coatings

Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antimicrobial, antiviral, mould-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life. As a result, it is possible to create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Nano-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so-called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings are available in various material compositions, for healthcare and household surfaces, for indoor and outdoor applications, to protect against corrosion and mildew, as well as for water and air purification. Nanocoatings also reduce surface contamination, are self-cleaning, water-repellent and odour-inhibiting, reducing cleaning and maintenance

Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings can be applied by spraying or dipping and adhering to various surfaces such as glass, metals and various alloys, copper and stainless steel, marble and stone slabs, ceramics and tiles, textiles and plastics

Nanoparticles of different materials such as metal nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, metal oxide nanoparticles, and graphene-based materials have demonstrated enhanced anti-microbial and anti-viral activity. The use of inorganic nanomaterials, when compared with organic anti-microbial agents, is also desirable due to their stability, robustness, and long shelf life. At high temperatures/pressures, organic antimicrobial materials are found to be less stable compared to inorganic antimicrobial agents. The various antimicrobial mechanisms of nanomaterials are mostly attributed to their high specific surface area-to-volume ratios and their distinctive physico-chemical properties.

Antimicrobial, antiviral and antifungal nanocoatings applications include, but are not limited to:

  • Medical facilities and laboratories

  • Medical equipment

  • Fabrics and clothing like face masks

  • Hospital furniture

  • Hotels and other public spaces

  • Window glass

  • Pharmaceutical labs

  • Packaging

  • Food packaging areas and restaurants

  • Food processing equipment

  • Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems

  • Appliances

  • Sporting and exercise equipment

  • Containers

  • Aircraft interiors and buildings

  • Cruise lines and other marine vessels

  • Restroom accessories

  • Shower enclosures

  • Handrails

  • Schools and childcare facilities

  • Playgrounds

Report contents include:

  • Size in value for the Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2032. Historical figures are also provided, from 2010

  • Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings market segments analysis. End users markets include interiors (e.g. household, retails, hotels, workplace, business environments), sanitary, indoor hygiene, medical & healthcare, textiles, plastics packaging etc.

  • Size in value for the End-user industries for nanocoatings and growth during the forecast period

  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets

  • Market outlook for 2022.

  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings, by type and markets

  • Antimicrobial, Antiviral, and Antifungal Nanocoatings applications

  • Analysis of nanomaterials utilized in Anti-microbial, Anti-viral, and Anti-fungal surface treatments, coatings and films including

    • nanosilver

    • graphene

    • nanosilica

    • titanium dioxide nanoparticles/powders

    • zinc oxide nanoparticles/powders

    • nanocellulose

    • carbon nanotubes

    • fullerenes

    • copper oxide nanoparticles

    • iron oxide nanoparticles

    • gold nanoparticles

    • nitric oxide nanoparticles

    • iron oxide nanoparticles

    • boron nitride nanoparticles

    • magnesium oxide nanoparticles

    • aluminium oxide nanoparticles

    • organic nanoparticles

    • chitosan nanoparticles

    • 2D Materials

  • In-depth analysis of antibacterial and antiviral treatment for antibacterial mask, filter, gloves, clothes and devices.

  • 156 company profiles including products, technology base, target markets and contact details.

Select Companies Mentioned:

  • Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o.

  • Bio-Fence

  • Bio-Gate AG

  • Covalon Technologies Ltd.

  • EnvisionSQ

  • Fusion Bionic

  • GrapheneCA

  • Green Earth Nano Science

  • Halomine

  • HeiQ Materials

  • Integricote

  • Kastus

  • myNano

  • Nano Came Co. Ltd.

  • NanoTouch Materials

  • Nanoveu

  • NBD Nanotechnologies

  • NitroPep

  • OrganoClick

  • Reactive Surfaces

  • sdst

  • Spartha Medical SAS

  • Voneco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmuyih

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


