Antimicrobial Coatings Industry Trends & Opportunities, 2022-2027

·3 min read


DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The global antimicrobial coatings market reached a value of US$ 4.16 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 7.52 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The application of antimicrobial coatings not only improves the durability and appearance of a surface but also aids in shielding the surface from the attack of microbes. As a result, these coatings are widely used to eliminate the germination of pathogens which can cause infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza, mumps, measles, chickenpox and rubella.

Apart from this, awareness about the sick building syndrome, wherein the occupants of a building experience acute health issues due to the deteriorating air quality, is increasing worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for antimicrobial coatings for use in building interiors.

In addition to this, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative products, sustain their market position and expand their overall consumer base.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global antimicrobial coatings market, along with forecasts at the global and regional from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Silver Antimicrobial Coatings

  • Copper Antimicrobial Coatings

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Indoor Air Quality

  • Mold Remediation

  • Medical/Healthcare

  • Food and Beverage

  • Textile

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

  • AkzoNobel N.V.

  • BASF SE

  • Diamond Vogel

  • Axalta Coating Systems

  • Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

  • PPG Industries

  • Royal DSM

  • RPM International Inc.

  • The DOW Chemical Company

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • How has the global antimicrobial coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimicrobial coatings market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

  • What is the structure of the global antimicrobial coatings industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global antimicrobial coatings industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cdfe9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-coatings-industry-trends--opportunities-2022-2027-301489615.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

