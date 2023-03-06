U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.24
    +26.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,514.60
    +123.63 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,804.71
    +115.70 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.42
    -5.84 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.20
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.0180 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8510
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,511.91
    +57.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.26
    +268.58 (+110.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,925.63
    -21.48 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Antimicrobial Coatings Market is Growing at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2030 | Research Report by SNS Insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·3 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by SNS Insider, the global Antimicrobial Coatings Market was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.90 billion by 2030, with a stable CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The global antimicrobial coatings market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the rising awareness among consumers regarding safety and hygiene. Furthermore, governments around the world are implementing strict regulations to ensure public safety and reduce the spread of infections. With the increasing prevalence of health diseases and infections, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare sector is increasing rapidly.

Book Your PDF Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1977 

Major Trends Observed for Antimicrobial Coatings Market

  • The silver-based antimicrobial coatings sub-segment is one of the fastest-growing segments in the market for antimicrobial coatings. This sub-segment holds a significant number of shares in the market due to its various advantages, such as being less toxic, having long-lasting effects, and being highly durable.

  • The Hospitals and Clinics segment holds a significant share in the market for air purification and filtration systems. The increasing concern about hospital-acquired infections and their impact on human health is driving the growth of this segment.

  • With an emphasis on providing quality healthcare, the North American region has been investing heavily in the development of advanced healthcare systems. This has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for air purification and filtration systems in healthcare facilities, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

US$ 4.42 Billion

Market Size by 2030

US$ 9.90 Billion

CAGR

CAGR of 10.6% From 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Historical Data

2020-2021

Report Scope & Coverage

Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive  Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

Key Segments

• By Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium Dioxide, Others (QACs, Zinc-based, Polymer, Organic))
• By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction, HVAC System, Protective Clothing, Transportation, Others)

Drivers

• The medical and healthcare industry will drive market expansion both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restraints

• High product costs and a need for highly skilled employees

Impact of recession on Antimicrobial Coatings Market

The impact of a recession on the market can be significant, as it can cause a decrease in demand for non-essential goods and services, including antimicrobial coatings. However, it is important to note that the market may not be impacted as severely as some other industries during a recession. This is because antimicrobial coatings are often considered a necessary component of healthcare and medical products, such as medical equipment, and hospitals and clinics will continue to require these coatings to prevent the spread of infections.

Purchase This Exclusive Report, Single User License Copy at $4650 and Corporate License copy at 6450 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1977 

Key Developments Related to Antimicrobial Coatings Market

  • BioInteractions, a UK-based biomaterial technology company, has launched its expanded Product Pathway Partnership service at the MD&M West conference. The service includes a range of offerings, including bespoke coatings, optimized application and tooling, testing, regulatory support, and commercial production.

  • Univar Solutions, a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor, announced that it has completed the acquisition of ChemSol Group, a specialty ingredients and chemicals distributor based in Central America. The acquisition is expected to further expand Univar Solutions' geographic reach and enhance its portfolio of specialty ingredients and chemicals.

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q4 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the fourth-quarter 2022 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove of higher-yi

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • BridgeBio Soars 64% And Breaks Out After Smashing Expectations In A Dwarfism Study

    BridgeBio Pharma smashed Wall Street's expectations in a study of children with dwarfism, leading BBIO stock to break out in massive volume.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    CTI BioPharma (CTIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -55.56% and 15.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Silvergate's deepening crisis jolts crypto stocks

    Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp fell 10% in early trading on Monday after the bank suspended its crypto payments network and expressed doubts over the viability of its business. The crypto-focused bank said late on Friday that it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) effective immediately. "The SEN is Silvergate's main flagship product that previously was the key attraction for depositors to bring funds to the bank," said analysts at Wedbush.

  • 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Practically Immune To More Fed Rate Hikes

    Is the Fed done jacking up interest rates or not? Angst over that question is torturing the stock market — but a handful of S&P 500 stocks aren't worried.

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now