Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 billion, Akzo Nobel NV and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-microbial coatings market will be driven by factors such as concerns regarding nosocomial infections. Nosocomial infections are fungal or bacterial infections that are a result of the unhygienic and poor infrastructure of hospitals. This leads to additional costs for patients and a financial burden on healthcare systems. These infections mainly occur when medical devices are in contact with body fluids such as blood and urine. The use of antimicrobial-coated catheters, surgical instruments, and wall cavities can reduce the incidence of these infections, as they inhibit the growth of microbes. The growth of the indoor air quality system market will also increase the demand for anti-microbial coatings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The anti-microbial coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 2.45 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers high-quality powder with BioCote anti-microbial silver ion technology under the brands Interpon AM and Interpon D AM.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers anti-microbial powder coating and additive offerings under the brand Alesta AM and Alesta RALGuard.

BASF SE - The company offers anti-microbial coatings under the product name Suvinil Acrylic Antibacterial.

Dow Inc. - The company offers a wide range of anti-microbial coatings such as BIOBAN 200, BIOBAN BTCM Antimicrobial, ROCIMA 63, and others.

Koninklijke DSM NV - The company develops and offers anti-microbial containing medical devices and solutions in order to help manage bioburden in the wound healing process.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into powder coatings and surface modification coatings. The powder coatings segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. Powder coatings are used for providing nonmigratory, long-term anti-microbial efficacy against the growth of microorganisms. They mainly include silver and copper ions. Powder coatings have properties such as producing a thicker coating without running or sagging, which is increasing their adoption. Such factors will increase the demand for powder coating during the forecast period.

By application, the market is classified into indoor air quality systems, mold remediation, medical, food and beverage, textiles, and others.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Surface modification coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Indoor air quality system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Mold remediation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Textiles and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Akzo Nobel NV

11.4 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Dow Inc.

11.7 Koninklijke DSM NV

11.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.9 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

11.10 PPG Industries Inc.

11.11 RPM International Inc.

11.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

