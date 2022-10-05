U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Antimicrobial Coatings Market worth $7.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8 %, as per the new published study by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, increase in government initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing demand for medical devices, surgical instruments, and other healthcare equipment across the globe are fueling the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1297

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Coatings Market"

194 – Tables
38 – Figures
215 – Pages

By type, Silver accounted for the largest share in 2021

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E.coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. The efficacy of silver-based antimicrobial coatings depends on the size and shape of the silver ion used during manufacturing of coatings. It is directly related to the rate of ions released on the substrate surface. Nanoparticles with a uniform crystal structure are mostly used for manufacturing antimicrobial coatings. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface.

By End Use Industry, Antimicrobial coatings Market, Medical & Healthcare segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings. Similarly to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds and healthcare instruments. Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1297

North America is accounted for the largest share of Antimicrobial coatings Market in 2021 

North America is also estimated to be the largest market for Antimicrobial coatings Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes causing HAIs and COVID19. Also, due to stringent rules and regulations regarding indoor air quality, HVAC system producers are using antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to maintain the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mold and bacteria.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market comprises major players such as AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1297

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

HVAC FILTERS MARKET - by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage) & Region.

HVAC SYSTEM MARKET - by Cooling Equipment, Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Implementation Type, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW).

NONWOVEN FABRIC MARKET - Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type, Layer, Function, Technology (Spunbond, Wetlaid, Drylaid), Application (Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Products), and Region.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-coatings.asp

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-coatings-market-worth-7-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301640436.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

