Antimicrobial Coatings World Market Compendium 2023: Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Bode Well for Sector
Antimicrobial Coatings are defined as coatings that have undergone treatment with an antimicrobial agent and are further used for applying to surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, mildew or algae. Hard surfaces or textiles are typically coated with polyvinyl chloride (PVC), latex, polyurethane, ink, paint, lacquer, and powder coatings, among others, for innovative features.
Irrespective of the nature of such coatings, a majority of them can be vulnerable to bacterial, fungal, and algal growth, leading to musty fungal odors, staining, loss of inherent properties, and finally curtailed lifespan. The purpose of using antimicrobial coatings is to enhance the value and functionality of the finished products by limiting odors and stains. The application of these coatings has become quite common, owing to the benefits they provide and their demand has been mainly propelled by the Food & Beverages sector.
This world market compendium by the publisher analyzes the market for Antimicrobial Coatings at a high level by coating type & sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
Coating Type
Metallic Coatings
Copper
Silver
Titanium Dioxide
Zinc Oxide
Non-Metallic Coatings
Organic Coatings
Polymeric Coatings
End-Use Industry
Building & Construction
Food & Beverages
Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC)
Medical & Healthcare
Other End-Use Industries (primarily comprising Electrical & Electronics, Textiles & Water Treatment)
Geographic Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Rest of World
This report provides estimates and forecasts for global Antimicrobial Coatings market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Coating Type
End-Use Industry
Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region
Market Demand by Coating Type
Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type
Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
Market Demand by End-Use Industry
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America
North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
North American Market Demand by Coating Type
North American Market Demand by Metallic Coating Sub-Type
North American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
North American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Europe
European Market Demand by Geographic Region
European Market Demand by Coating Type
European Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
European Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
European Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Coating Type
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-Use Industry
South America
South American Market Demand by Geographic Region
South American Market Demand by Coating Type
South American Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
South American Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
South American Market Demand by End-Use Industry
Rest of World
Rest of World Market Demand by Coating Type
Rest of World Market Demand by Metallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
Rest of World Market Demand by Nonmetallic Antimicrobial Coating Sub-Type
Rest of World Market Demand by End-Use Industry
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
Latest Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces Augur Well
Preventing Microbial Biofilms in Metal Pipes Facilitated through Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Carrier Materials Improve Functioning of Release-Based Antimicrobial Coatings
Organo-Selenium Coatings Show Promise as Antimicrobial Agents
Orthopedic Implants Improved by Antimicrobial Electrodeposited Silver-Containing Calcium Phosphate Coatings
Natural Polymer-Based Antimicrobial Materials Garner Wide Interest in Food Packaging
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
AK Steel International BV
Akzo Nobel NV
Arxada AG
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF SE
Burke Industrial Coatings LLC
Diamond Vogel
Dupont
Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
Lanxess AG
Lonza Group AG
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International, Inc.
Sherwin-Williams Company
Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.
