U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,039.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,644.25
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.70
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +1.44 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.20
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    -0.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1500
    +0.9420 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,192.17
    +64.67 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.50
    +0.65 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.52
    +15.49 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Antimicrobial Packaging Market to gain a value of USD 15.04 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and Others), by Type (Bags, Pouches, Carton Packages and Others) by Application (Food & beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, and others) and Region - Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Antimicrobial Packaging Market Information By Material, Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach USD 15.04 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

The use of active packaging is known as antimicrobial packaging. Using an antimicrobial mediator where the majority of contamination and deterioration occurs, these specially created packaging help to inhibit the superficial development of bacteria and germs in food. It enables the antimicrobial mediator to be released onto the food surface and distributed throughout the storage in an organized manner. This kind of packaging prevents the growth of microorganisms and kills them, extending the shelf life of perishable goods. Antimicrobial packaging is specially created packaging that works to prevent the growth of bacteria and other pathogens. It increases the product's shelf life by suppressing pathogenic development. Paperboard, plastics, biopolymers, and other substances make these packaging materials.

One of these is known as controlled release, which involves the packaging material slowly releasing chemicals into the food it contains. The other is active packaging, which involves introducing antimicrobial compounds into the food. Antimicrobial compounds are incorporated into a polymer packaging film as part of the process to stop microorganisms from contaminating consumer goods. The use of antimicrobial compounds to prevent contamination is increasingly driving demand to deliver higher-quality products to consumers. The bacteriocins, organic acids, enzymes, and plant extracts are also used as antimicrobial agents in this package. Carton, pouch, and bag packaging media are also employed in antimicrobial packaging. Major players in the sector utilize cutting-edge technology to boost the ability of microbes to block the products and maintain rivalry in the antimicrobial packaging market.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2167


Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size in 2030

USD 15.04 Billion

CAGR

5.4% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, Type, Application, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The increasing demand for packaged food across the globe, which is due to the increasing employed population

The increasing demand for packaged food across the globe, which is due to the increasing employed population


Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital companies in the antimicrobial packaging market are:

  • BASF SE(Germany)

  • Dunmore Corporation (U.S)

  • Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K)

  • Microban International (U.S)

  • Open Pure Science Ltd. (Israel)

  • The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

  • Mondi Plc (South Africa)

  • PolyOne Corporation(U.S)

  • Biocote Limited (U.K)

  • Take Labo Co.Ltd

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to natural processes, food tends to deteriorate with time, making longer-term storage challenging. So antimicrobial packaging is used to stop food in packaging from deteriorating. The food is preserved and shielded from contamination by this packing. Antimicrobial packaging is coated on the inside with various antimicrobial chemicals, which diffuse and transfer to the food it contains during storage and distribution, preventing the growth of bacteria during that time. Green packaging, sometimes referred to as sustainable packaging, entails using various materials and production techniques for packaging goods that have a minimal impact on energy use and the environment. Because it employs renewable resources like recyclable and biodegradable materials, sustainable packaging is a green strategy.

Due to natural processes, food tends to deteriorate with time, making longer-term storage challenging. So antimicrobial packaging is used to stop food in packaging from deteriorating. The food is preserved and shielded from contamination by this packing. Antimicrobial packaging is covered on the inside with various antimicrobial chemicals, which diffuse and transfer to the food it contains during storage and distribution, preventing the growth of bacteria during that time. Green packaging, sometimes referred to as sustainable packaging, entails using various materials and production techniques for packaging goods that have a minimal impact on energy use and the environment. Because it employs renewable resources like recyclable and biodegradable materials, sustainable packaging is a green strategy.

Market Restraints:

The high cost and unstable nature of raw materials are major barriers to the market expansion of antimicrobial packaging. Additionally, temperature determines how microbes grow on a product; food and medical products must be kept at a specific temperature to prevent contamination. As a result, a lack of appropriate temperature storage and growing concerns about maintaining the products in good status and proper hygiene may constrain market growth.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (109 Pages) on Antimicrobial Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antimicrobial-packaging-market-2167


COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the global lockdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some items in the antimicrobial packaging sector were no longer produced. This has slowed the market's expansion for antimicrobial packaging, and a similar pattern is anticipated. The spread of the coronavirus has adversely affected both industrialized and developing countries, which traditionally accounted for the majority of the need for antimicrobial packaging. Furthermore, the lockdown's long-term effects are presently unknown, and businesses' ability to recover financially depends entirely on their cash reserves. Manufacturers of antimicrobial packaging materials can only afford a lockdown for a few months before the players must adjust their investment strategies.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market includes bags, pouches, and carton packages. By material, the market includes plastic, and paper & paperboard. By application, the market includes food & beverages, healthcare, and personal care.


Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2167


Regional Insights

Due to the widespread demand for sustainable packaging from developing economies, Asia-Pacific is the biggest and fastest-growing market. In addition, India and China are anticipated to have rapid growth due to the rising global need for food, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Antimicrobial packaging has undergone significant technological improvements in North America. Furthermore, it is anticipated that a high level of knowledge among the local populace will keep the market active. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries support the region's growth due to the rising demand for medications and medical equipment.


Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2167


Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Thermal Paper Market: Information by Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), Application (Point-Of-Sale (POS), Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

Flexible Packaging Market: Information by Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum Foil and others), Product Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps and others), Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing and others), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2030

Blister Packaging Market Information by types (Carded Blister Packaging, Consumer Goods Blister Packaging, Clamshell Blister Packaging), by applications (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods & others), by production methods (Thermoforming & Cold forming), by materials (PVC, PVDC, COC, Cold Form Foil and others) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Barrick Misses Gold Guidance as Output Sinks to 22-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp.’s bullion output slid last year to its lowest level since 2000, missing analysts’ expectations and its own target as operational woes curbed production.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has

  • WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

    Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces results from a metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") and a drill program (the "Drill Program") executed in 2022 for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

  • Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company

    As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Rather surprisingly, research firm Corporate Knights says the answer is Schnitzer Steel Industries, a U.S. scrap steel recycler, which has knocked wind turbine maker Vestas Wind off the top spot. Portland, Oregon-based Schnitzer Steel reported improvements in energy, carbon, water and waste productivity in 2021 to lead the 2023 Global 100, a list of companies which Corporate Knights deems to do the most good for people and planet.

  • China's Q4 growth slows to 2.9% y/y, beats expectations

    China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy. Excluding the 2.2% expansion after COVID first hit in 2020, this is the worst showing in nearly half a century. China's economy struggled over 2022, with major industrial centres including Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta area as well as Guangzhou locked down or put under curbs for long periods as part of the government's "zero-COVID" strategy.

  • Nevada Sunrise Begins 2023 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

    Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drilling program has re-commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The first hole of the Phase 2 program, GEM22-03, was completed in December 2022 and drilling of the second Phase 2 hole began in the second week of January 2023. Borehole GEM23-04 is tar

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Bonuses Will ‘Absolutely’ Fall, Says JPMorgan’s Co-Head of Investment Banking

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Vis Raghavan said bonuses for investment bankers will fall after a “pretty anemic year.” Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, Personal“All banks pay for performance, so if

  • SiriusXM Hires Ex-Wall Street Journal CMO Suzi Watford for New Business Development Role

    SiriusXM has recruited Suzi Watford, most recently chief marketing and membership officer at Dow Jones, for a newly created role leading the satellite radio and audio-streaming company’s growth strategy. Watford has been named senior VP and chief growth officer for SiriusXM, based at the company’s New York City headquarters and reporting to chief commercial officer […]

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • How Much Will a Financial Advisor Cost Me?

    Fees vary from advisor to advisor. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you fully understand how much a financial advisor costs before hiring one.

  • Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit For Recession: Goldman Sachs

    If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman Sachs strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.

  • The 5 tech earnings to watch as holiday-season results start to flood in

    After one of the worst years for tech stocks in recent memory, tech companies are about to detail exactly how good -- or, more likely, how bad -- their holiday seasons were.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Credicorp (BAP) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Marketmind: BOJ goes for broke

    So after all the frenetic speculation and massive market pressure, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has held the line on its super-easy stimulus policy. The economic outlook was revised a little, with GDP forecasts nudged down and CPI inflation up a touch to 1.8%, but that was short of the 2% target that some had predicted. Global bond markets breathed a sigh of relief and U.S. 10-year yields eased 8 basis points to 3.48%.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tops $21.3K as Cryptos' 2023 Feel-Good Story Continues

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes that the surge of FTX’s FTT Token is part of a trend in which investors send prices of certain tokens higher even as their projects fail or flounder.

  • United Airlines Beats Estimates, Sees Revenue Climbing

    United Airlines reported fourth-quarter earnings of $843 million on total operating revenue of $12.4 billion, up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • A Large Crypto Market Maker Is Already Distancing Itself From New 3AC Venture

    The co-founders of bankrupt 3AC think they can 'dominate' the crypto claims market, eventually 'fill the power vaccum left by FTX'.

  • Why U.S. investors can’t afford to ignore Wednesday’s BOJ meeting

    For years, U.S. investors could largely ignore Japan and its monetary policy makers. Those days are over.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin