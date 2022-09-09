Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size to Hit Around USD 19.7 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research

The global antimicrobial packaging market size was accounted at USD 9.6 billion by 2021 and is projected to hit around USD 19.7 billion by 2030; poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.

The majority of antimicrobial packaging materials are polymer sheets that include antimicrobial chemicals that effectively stifle microbial activity. When contamination happens throughout several phases of food production, such as during slaughter, processing, and packaging, it might pose major health risks. Additionally, maintaining the proper temperature is essential for food preservation. The pharmaceutical sector, medical supplies, agricultural products, and other basics are among the end-users who heavily employ the antimicrobial packaging, even if the food and beverage business is its main end-user. The market for antimicrobial packaging is growing primarily due to rising awareness and supportive government initiatives.

Numerous industry sectors have experienced economic shock as a result of the COVID 19 epidemic. During the pandemic, the manufacturing sectors dramatically decreased both their output rate and essential activities. Nevertheless, the demand for the food and beverage business and the market for medical supplies were both growing quickly as a result of the rising number of COVID cases throughout the world. During the pandemic, these factors significantly enhanced the market value for antimicrobial packaging.

Additionally, those who contracted the coronavirus were extremely susceptible to other infections. Such factors have propelled the antimicrobial packaging market demand during the pandemic, and continue to increase due to the increasing demand.

Report Highlights

Plastics made up 65.5% of the total volume utilized as the basis material for antimicrobial packaging in 2021. Due to their favourable physical, mechanical, and chemical qualities, biopolymers are predicted to see the biggest growth at a 6.5% increase—during the projection period. They are acknowledged as a benefit to trash processing as well.

In 2021, organic acid accounted for 37.8% of the market's overall volume and was the most often used antimicrobial agent. The biggest rise of 5.5% is anticipated for bacteriocins throughout the forecasted period.

Pouches were the most popular pack product and made up 41% of the world's volume in 2021. Due to the segment's utilization across several sectors, a similar trend is anticipated in the near future. Pouches are anticipated to expand at the fastest rate, 5.7%, throughout the projection period.

Food & beverage applications dominated the market in 2021, making for 47% of the overall market volume. The sector has become more prevalent as a result of strict rules addressing food safety in several regional marketplaces. The category is also anticipated to increase at the greatest rate, 5.6%, during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to its flawless performance with regard to food packaging applications, controlled release packaging technology has been acquiring considerable relevance.

In 2021, the largest regional market was Asia Pacific, which accounted for 35% of worldwide demand. The regional market has grown as a result of changing consumer preferences for ready-to-eat meals, notably in nations like China, Japan, and India. Over the projected period, the area is also anticipated to see the highest growth, at 6.7%.





What is the regional impact in the antimicrobial packaging market?

Over the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the antimicrobial packaging market as a whole. Over the course of the forecast period, factors including the increased demand for food among adults and children are predicted to drive the expansion of the Asia Pacific antimicrobial packaging market. Additionally, factors like the rising frequency of illnesses are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific region's share of the worldwide antimicrobial packaging market.

Moreover, the need for antimicrobial packaging materials is expected to soar in the Asia Pacific region. This is also because of consumers' growing knowledge, their choice for convenience foods, and their fast-paced lifestyle, all of which can contribute to further growth prospects in this area. As developing nations like China and India are expected to become emerging markets, the Asia-Pacific area presents tremendous development prospects. This region is also home to the fastest-growing market for antimicrobial packaging. In this area, factors like the expansion of the healthcare, food & beverage, consumer products, personal care, and agricultural products industries are also driving the maturity of the antimicrobial packaging market. Other issues include the expanding population and the state of the economy.

The enterprises are subject to potential risks as a result of fluctuating raw material costs, strict adherence to laws, and the requirement for ongoing technical developments and R&D in APAC. They are preventing the market for antimicrobial packaging from expanding.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 19.7 Billion CAGR 8.31% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Fastest Growing Region Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players BASF SE, Dunmore Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, BioCote Limited, Mondi PLC, The DOW Chemical Company, Microban International, CSP Technologies, Takex Labo Co. Ltd. and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The key market driver for the growth of the antimicrobial packaging industry is the rising demand for packaged food throughout the world, which is caused by an expanding working population and less time for home cooking. In addition, the sector for antimicrobial packaging is expanding generally due to rising urbanization and emerging economies in important nations.

One of the main causes driving the food and beverage industries to embrace antimicrobial packaging is the growing awareness of food waste and improvements in the technology to detect food waste. Over 931 million tonnes of food were wasted in 2019, according to a report from the food waste management agency, and this number is rising steadily. These papers are encouraging the government to support the adoption of antimicrobial packaging by the food and packaging industries.

Restraints

One of the main reasons impeding the growth of the antimicrobial packaging market is the volatility of the raw materials and the strict restrictions in the end-user industries. Additionally, one of the main reasons impeding the expansion of the market as a whole is the prevalence of possible dangers in the antimicrobial packaging sectors.

The bulk of antimicrobial agents are synthesized from pathogenic sources, not from naturally occurring sources. These reasons are impeding the growth of the antimicrobial packaging industry as a whole because these items are consumables like food and medications.

Opportunities

The many end-user sectors, including the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical business, and the medical equipment industry, are better suited for the various kinds of antimicrobial packaging, such as pouches and cartons that may be customized. In addition, the expansion of packaging categories such trays, bags, cups, cans, blister packs, and many more inventions is creating abundant chances for the antimicrobial packaging industry.

During the anticipated period, the rise of end-user industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, healthcare, consumer goods, agricultural products, and many others will create profitable prospects for the antimicrobial packaging market. These elements, together with the expanding e-commerce market, are boosting the overall growth of the antimicrobial packaging market.

Challenges

The need for the antimicrobial packaging sector to adopt cutting-edge technology is rising despite its vast development and maturity gaps. The main obstacle to the expansion of the antimicrobial packaging business is thought to be the antimicrobial agents' poor effectiveness.

Recent Developments

In the year 2020, Cartro, a packaging business with headquarters in Mexico, and Mondi Ltd., one of the major market competitors, partnered. Their partnership may have enhanced the market value for anti-microbial packaging because they were successful in developing eco-friendly packaging for both fresh and regional goods.

In August 2020, Parkside Flexibles introduced a new packaging system with an antibacterial coating solution in partnership with surface protection suppliers Touch guard. With this new invention, the company will be able to defend customers against dangerous microorganisms.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Paperboard

Plastic

Biopolymers

Others

By Agent Type

Plant Extracts

Organic Acids

Bacteriocins Enzymes

Others

By Pack Type

Bags

Pouches

Trays

Carton packages

Cups & lids

Others

By Technology

Controlled release packaging

Active packaging

By Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





