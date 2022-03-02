U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    +151.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,072.00
    +66.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.70
    +9.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.80
    +6.39 (+6.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.20
    -16.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.03
    +2.88 (+9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3327
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3160
    +0.4260 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,057.39
    -398.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.85
    +16.87 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.16
    +47.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Antimicrobial Plastics Market worth $66.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive (Inorganic, Organic), Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-Performance Plastics), Application and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 66.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 40.0 billion in 2021.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20591555

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Plastics Market"
299 – Tables
47 – Figures
270 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-plastic-market-20591555.html

Antimicrobial plastics are polymer materials infused with antimicrobial agents and additives, such as organic-metallic biocides and oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA). They are mainly used to kill microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, and fungi, and inhibit their growth in the end-use product. Antimicrobial plastics offer improved mechanical properties, high dimensional stability, heat & chemical resistance, chemical stability and are low cost. The continuous and repeated use of plastic materials may cause hygiene-related concerns, increasing the risk of contamination and pathogenic diseases. The use of antimicrobials plastics restricts the growth of microorganisms and helps prevent the harmful effects caused by the presence of bacteria, fungi, and other parasites.

Inorganic additives is the largest additive segment of the antimicrobial plastics market. Commodity plastics is the largest type segment of the antimicrobial plastics market. Medical & healthcare was the largest application segment of the antimicrobial plastics market. Asia Pacific was the largest market for antimicrobial plastics in 2020, in terms of value. Although industrial operations in other end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, and packaging were restricted, the increasing trend of antimicrobial plastics usage in these applications is expected to register positive growth during the forecast period.

"Inorganic additives is projected to be the fastest-growing additive for antimicrobial plastics market between 2021 and 2026"

Antimicrobial additives consist of certain specific active ingredients which have antimicrobial properties. These additives are effective against a broad range of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. There is a higher demand for inorganic antimicrobial additives mainly due to their non-volatile nature, high thermal stability, and widespread applications. Inorganic antimicrobial additives are widely used in the healthcare, packaging, and construction industries.

"High-performance plastics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type for antimicrobial plastics market between 2021 and 2026."

High-performance plastics play a significant role in the automotive segment to make a vehicle lightweight. The growth of high-performance plastics is mainly attributed to the augmenting need from the automotive industry. The high-performance plastics market is growing rapidly and is expected to continue to grow owing to its increasing demand from industries such as medical & healthcare, electronics, and automotive. The current market is backed by the high demand from Asia Pacific and improved regulations by regional environment associations, and optimized performance of high-performance plastics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20591555

"Medical & Healthcare is projected to be the fastest-growing application in antimicrobial plastics market between 2021 and 2026."

he medical & healthcare segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period owing to the heightened demand for antimicrobial plastics driven by growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and health-related issues. Due to COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020, the awareness among manufacturers and consumers for the usage of antimicrobial plastics has increased. This has resulted in more demand for these plastics in different applications industries, specifically the medical and healthcare industry.

"Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific is the largest antimicrobial plastics market. The increasing population and rapid urbanization in key countries, such as China and India, contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. The region is projected to witness the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026, owing to the emerging players in the region and burgeoning demand from industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and automotive. Although Asia Pacific is the largest market, mature and developed regions such as North America and Europe also account for a considerable share in the global antimicrobial plastics market. Factors such as awareness towards personal hygiene and stringent regulations drive the antimicrobial plastics market in North America and Europe.

The key market players profiled in the report include DuPont De Nemours Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), BioCote Limited (UK), Avient Corporation (US), King Plastic Corporation (US), Milliken Chemical (US), and Parx Plastics N.V (Netherlands). They have adopted strategies such as and new product launch, acquisition, and collaboration in order to gain an advantage over their competitors

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=20591555

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide), Application (Medical & Healthcare, Foods & Beverages, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation), & Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market-1297.html

Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-textile-market-254286152.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-plastic-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-plastic.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-plastics-market-worth-66-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301493918.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.