Antimicrobial Preservatives Market Research 2021-2025 | 4.26% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial preservatives market is expected to grow by USD 859.03 million during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 5%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.
Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains to drive growth
The import of food products is increasing worldwide due to availability and consumer demand for diverse food products. Most food-borne illnesses are caused by various bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Hence, maintaining food safety is critical to prevent the risk of diseases and infections. Food safety and preservation during food distribution can be increased by optimizing the food supply chain. To achieve this, antimicrobial preservatives are increasingly used in FOOD AND BEVERAGE products. The use of antimicrobial preservatives enables pharmaceutical companies to adhere to the stringent regulatory requirements related to product safety and quality. This drives the consumption of antimicrobial preservatives globally.
As per Technavio, increased use of antimicrobial packaging across various industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Increased use of antimicrobial packaging across various industries
Antimicrobial packaging is a system that is designed to incorporate antimicrobial substances into the packaging films to inhibit the growth of microorganisms that are involved in contaminating products. The antimicrobial packaging industry is driven by the growing consumer awareness about health-related issues, consumption of packaged foods, and increased use of novel food-grade materials by vendors for packaging to improve their sales. For instance, bacterial cellulose is one of the preservatives used in packaging that exhibits efficient water retention and mechanical properties. It is also used to extend the shelf life of healthcare and personal care products. Hence, with the rising use of antimicrobial packaging in various industries, the sales of antimicrobial preservatives will increase during the forecast period.
"The economic growth and consumer demand for packaged food will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Major Vendors
Albemarle Corp.
Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
BASF SE
BRENNTAG AG
Celanese Corp.
Antimicrobial Preservatives Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the antimicrobial preservatives market by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The APAC region led the antimicrobial preservatives market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing demand for safer and alternative chemical preservatives.
