U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    -28.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,104.00
    -206.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.50
    -102.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.00
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.11
    -2.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0117
    -0.0065 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    +0.31 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0069 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8280
    +0.7480 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,448.15
    -879.77 (-4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.00
    -36.67 (-7.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.60
    -75.64 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

The Antimicrobial Protein Hydrolysates Market for food & pet food applications to surpass $363.5 million by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

The growth of the antimicrobial hydrolysates market for food & pet food applications is driven by increasing consumer interest in healthy food, rising demand for functional food ingredients, and burgeoning pet ownership, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Antimicrobial Protein Hydrolysates Market for Food & Pet Food Applications was estimated at USD 194.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a valuation of over $363.5 million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of wavering market trends, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, and competitive scenario.

Enzymatic protein hydrolysates are widely used as functional or nutraceutical foods. Protein hydrolysates made from micro-organisms deliver various advantages, such as lower water consumption, higher growth rate, and carbon-neutral compounds. Notably, plant-based proteins are known to provide emulsification, solubility, and foam & gel formation ability while animal-based proteins offer higher ACE-inhibitory activity & radical scavenging capacity, and antimicrobial & antioxidant properties. These factors are boosting the utilization of enzymatic protein hydrolysates across varied applications, which is likely to bolster the antimicrobial protein hydrolysates market share for food & pet food applications over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5285


Enzymatic protein hydrolysates paste facilitates easy digestibility and rapid absorption of proteins in the body, and thus, finds extensive usage in food supplements. Soaring demand for affordable, nutrient-dense & sustainable pet food would boost product demand in the coming years. Because of these factors, the paste form segment is anticipated to observe sizable growth to exceed $40 million in revenue by 2028.

Meanwhile, the pet food application segment registered around $123.5 million valuation in 2021 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% over the assessment period. Rise in occurrences of allergies and digestive disorders in pets is projected to raise product demand in pet food applications in the upcoming period.

Key reasons for antimicrobial protein hydrolysates market growth:

  1. Increasing product adoption in pet food applications.

  2. Rising uptake of algae as an alternative protein source.

  3. Growing product usage in paste form in food supplements.

2028 forecasts show the ‘algae’ segment retaining its dominance:

From the source perspective, the antimicrobial protein hydrolysates market for food & pet food applications from the algae micro-organisms segment reached a valuation of more than $4 million in 2021 and is contemplated to progress at a CAGR of roughly 10% through the review period. An upsurge in the commercial production of microalgae and mounting consumer preference for microalgae as an alternative protein source to fulfill dietary requirements to cater to the expanding population are speculated to accelerate segmental growth.

Asia Pacific to continue its top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, in 2021, the Asia Pacific antimicrobial (enzymatic) protein hydrolysates market for food & pet food applications was valued at nearly $31.5 million and is foreseen to progress at approximately 10% CAGR over the analysis timespan. This growth is attributed to surging consumer demand for functional foods and healthy beverages, increasing significance of health & fitness among consumers, and escalating consumption of protein-rich diets.

Request for the Customization of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5285

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on antimicrobial (enzymatic) protein hydrolysates market for food & pet food applications:

The initial phases of COVID-19 adversely impact the industry. Due to stringent lockdowns and restrictions on movement, manufacturers experienced delays in business operations, which impeded revenue growth. However, mounting consumer interest in protein-rich foods, booming pet ownership, rise in disposable income, and rigorous research & development activities in the field of protein hydrolysates have helped the market regain its pre-pandemic growth in recent years.

Leading market players:

Major companies in the antimicrobial (enzymatic) protein hydrolysates industry for food & pet food applications are Symrise, Kerry Group, BRF Ingredients, Kemin Industries Inc., Cargill, and others.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: +1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Amazon Prime Day Gets Lots of Fanfare. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company's annual promotional event is popular for its deals on electronics and other items. But the stock hasn't reaped immediate rewards.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • STMicro, GlobalFoundries plan new $5.7 billion French chip factory

    PARIS/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans to build a semiconductor factory in France, drawing on funding from the government, the latest move to boost output in the region. The news comes as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to announce some 6.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of investment from major global companies at this week's Choose France summit. The United States and the European Union have been pushing for home-grown chip factories by offering billions in state subsidies to cut dependency on Asian suppliers and ease a global chip shortage, which has created havoc for carmakers.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Oil drops on China COVID worries

    Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass COVID testing in China potentially hitting demand, a worry that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $1.38, or 1.3%, to $103.41, paring a 2% gain from Friday. The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country's largest city from 52 a day earlier.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home

    In the race to go electric, carmakers have focused on range to ease consumer anxiety over charging infrastructure, but battery makers are already working on the smaller, longer-lasting and cheaper batteries of the future, which also charge more quickly. While carmakers today chase market leader Tesla Inc, seeking to build cars that can travel 300 miles (482 km) or more between charges, battery startups expect range will matter less as public electric vehicle (EV) chargers become ubiquitous. In the quest for smaller batteries that charge extremely quickly, the startup firms are experimenting with materials like silicon-carbon, tungsten and niobium.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Deere Has Gone High Tech Under This CEO

    Deere’s John C. May is enhancing the company’s equipment business with technologies that help customers be more productive and efficient.

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • 1 Green Flag for ExxonMobil in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    ExxonMobil has benefited from the massive run-up in oil prices, but not everything is positive at this energy giant.

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • North Carolina pursues aerospace manufacturers across the Atlantic

    Economic developers trying to lure aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus and BAE Systems to North Carolina are heading across the Atlantic this month.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.