U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,130.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,707.75
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.10
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +1.34 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.47 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +4.21 (+21.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8550
    -0.1750 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,739.00
    -942.76 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.00
    -7.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.48
    -47.92 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market are BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics, Hi-Media Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Merck KGaA and Roche Diagnostics Limited.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229198/?utm_source=GNW


The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provides antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients.

The main types of antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) are antibacterial testing, antifungal testing, antiparasitic testing and others.Antifungal susceptibility testing refers to the ability of a specific organism to grow in vitro in the presence of a particular drug.

The different products include manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, automated laboratory instruments, consumables and applicable for diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology and others. It is used by hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, clinical research organizations (CROs).

The rising incidence of infectious diseases globally contributed to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.Infectious diseases are caused by organisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites.

Diseases caused by bacteria are bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis, by the virus are smallpox, AIDS and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, an estimated 10 million people are infected with tuberculosis globally, 1.4 million died, and 38 million people living with HIV/AIDS. This increase in the incidence of infected people boosted the use of susceptibility testing of the organisms to develop the most effective drugs and this, in turn, drove the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing is increasingly being used to avoid misuse of antibiotics and to provide effective treatment and this is emerging as a key trend in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.There are many ways to perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing in minutes or few hours.

FISH (Fluorescence in situ hybridization) is mostly used in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing.The PNA-FISH applies peptide nucleic acid probes that allow rapid and specific binding, this process is applied in QuickFish technology (OpGen) it performs identification of microbial by targeting 16s RNA.

For instance, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing system by Genefluidics Inc measures bacterial growth by quantifying 16s rRNA molecules using an electrochemical biosensor.

North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229198/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Details SpaceX Plans to Go to Mars. Here’s How That Benefits Tesla.

    Elon Musk hosted an event Thursday evening in Texas. It didn’t have anything to do with Tesla not directly anyway. It was for his other company SpaceX and was an update on the gigantic Starship rocket and booster.

  • Astra Space Fails to Put NASA Satellites Into Orbit. The Stock Sinks.

    Astra Space shares continued their fall Friday after the company’s failure to deliver its first commercial payload in orbit wiped 26% off the stock Thursday. The rocket of the California-based company was carrying four miniature research satellites for NASA, or cube sats, three of them from public universities and one developed by the U.S. space agency itself. Astra Space (ticker ASTR) was down 2.05% in the premarket Friday.

  • Rocket appears to tumble out of control minutes after launch

    NASA said an "in-flight anomaly" prevented the rocket's payload of research satellites from being delivered to orbit.

  • California sues Tesla, Solar storm disrupts SpaceX satellites, laid-off Peloton workers crash meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights the top business news as California sues Tesla over ‘racial segregation' claims in the San Francisco Bay area, a Solar Storm knocks dozens of SpaceX satellites out of orbit, and a Peloton virtual meeting gets cut short by former employees.

  • Rocket startup’s launch debut ends in ocean crash

    A rocket startup's big Florida launch debut ended with all four mini satellites destroyed after they failed to reach orbit. (Feb. 10)

  • SpaceX’s falling Starlink satellites highlight concerns about the future of orbital traffic

    SpaceX says that most of the satellites it launched last week for its Starlink broadband internet constellation are doomed to fall from orbit due to a solar storm. Based on the company’s analysis, as many as 40 of the 49 satellites — which were built at SpaceX’s facility in Redmond, Wash. — will plunge through the atmosphere and burn up. Some have already made the plunge. “Ah, how I love the smell of burning satellites in the morning,” Marco Langbroek, a satellite consultant at Leiden University

  • SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Thursday he was "highly confident" his new SpaceX Starship, designed for voyages to the moon and Mars, will reach Earth orbit for the first time this year, despite a host of technical and regulatory hurdles yet to be overcome. The billionaire SpaceX founder and CEO addressed a throng of news media and supporters at his company's "Starbase" facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a presentation that combined a high-tech pep rally with big-screen videos and a question-and-answer session. It came nine months after the private California-based space venture achieved the first successful launch and touchdown of a Starship prototype rocket in a test-flight after four previous landing attempts ended in explosions.

  • Doomed satellites possibly seen over Puerto Rico

    Video taken in Puerto Rico early on Monday shows multiple bright objects streaking across the dark sky. Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe says it may have been SpaceX satellites that are tumbling out of orbit after a solar storm hit them. (Feb. 10)

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

    SpaceX’s Elon Musk said Thursday that the first orbital flight of his towering Starship — the world's most powerful rocket ever built — could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year. Musk provided his first major Starship update in more than two years while standing alongside the 390-foot (119-meter) rocket at SpaceX's Texas spaceport.

  • Astra's cubesat launch for NASA ends in failure

    Astra's cubesat mission for NASA has ended in failure after the rocket stage separation went haywire.

  • NASA pics show Venus' surface 'glowing like a piece of iron pulled from a forge'

    The Parker Solar Probe captured the first direct views of the surface of Venus we've seen in 40 years!

  • Nuclear fusion breakthrough opens door to clean and near limitless energy

    UK-based JET reactor produced 59 megajoules of energy during a five-second burst of nuclear fusion

  • Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

    A collection this large has only been unearthed once before.

  • Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

    Starlink could lead to a ‘significant increase’ in ‘possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions’

  • SpaceX Satellite Fleet Spurs NASA Warning on Space Station Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s plan to boost the SpaceX satellite fleet by 30,000 could endanger the International Space Station and hamper efforts to watch for potentially catastrophic asteroid strikes, NASA said.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainC

  • Greg Wyler’s E-Space is a satellite firm expecting a disaster

    The godfather of massive satellite constellations is back with a new business—and a warning. Greg Wyler, a serial entrepreneur whose companies O3B and OneWeb helped tee up the rush of investment into satellites in Earth orbit, announced this week that he had raised $50 million for a new project, E-Space. Without revealing many details, Wyler described a company that exists in response to a trend he helped kickstart: The startling growth of activity in orbit.

  • Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of the Sky, After the Company Ignored Scientists' Warnings

    Let’s start with the good news: There is no danger to anyone on the ground from the flock of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites that are currently plunging from orbit and heading for Earth, knocked from the sky by a geomagnetic storm originating from the sun. Atmospheric drag will easily incinerate the small, 260 kg (575 lb.) satellites before they reach the surface. Well, the fact that there is currently a cluster of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites plunging from orbit at all.

  • Astra's first rocket launch from Florida goes awry

    Astra launched its first rocket from Florida's "Space Coast" today, with a liftoff from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was the startup's second attempt after an earlier one was scrubbed on Monday due to a technical issue, and this time the rocket got off the pad — but unfortunately, the payloads didn't make it to orbit. According to the company, the rocket encountered an issue during flight that meant it didn't get a chance to deliver any of its payloads to their target destination.

  • SpaceX shows what a Starship launch would look like

    Elon Musk said during a presentation than a Starship launch could cost less than $10 million, all in.