Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to Perceive Excellent CAGR of 5.5% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Challenges, Development Status and Revenue Outlook

Market Overview:

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure performed by a medical technician (clinical laboratory scientist) to determine which antibiotic regimen is most effective for an individual patient. On a larger scale, it can help assess treatment services provided by hospitals, clinics, and national infectious disease control and prevention programmes. Recently, mutations in bacterial DNA have required researchers to conduct ongoing surveillance activities for resistance patterns. Antibiotic susceptibility testing is required for patients suspected of being infected with a particular pathogen based on disease manifestations and clinical correlations. Antimicrobial agents are then used to detect bacterial susceptibility or resistance.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic & pandemic events is driving the market.

Infectious organisms such as Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria meningitides, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Shigella, Vibrio cholerae, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Salmonella serotype Typhi are driving up demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing kits. Awareness initiatives for antimicrobial resistance and its control is an opportunity for market growth. The following figures show how the incidence of various important infectious diseases has increased in recent years. Ask for a Sample Report

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2023 and 2029.

The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market size was worth around US$ 3.10 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 5.02 billion by 2029. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of medical patients across the world.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Increased R&D to develop novel automated AST systems, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in North America region is booming the market.

Industry Growth Drivers

High cost of automated ID/AST systems is restraining for market growth.

Automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing devices are expensive since they include a lot of advanced features and functions. Incubation and detection times are cut in half when automated AST methods are used. The expensive cost of these systems, on the other hand, is a major impediment to their widespread adoption by end-users, particularly by small-budget institutions.

Complex regulatory frameworks that delay antimicrobial testing approvals is a challenge for market growth.

The time lag between establishing clinical breakpoints, approval of new antimicrobial drugs, and inclusion of these agents in antimicrobial susceptibility testing is one of the primary issues facing the AST market. When medication makers submit individual new drug applications or device manufacturers submit requests to change the breakpoints, the FDA establishes them. In addition, the lack of clinical breakpoints for many medicines is limiting the deployment of AST products.

Opportunities

Awareness initiatives for antimicrobial resistance and its control

Antimicrobial susceptibility tests play a significant role in detecting the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics. Healthcare authorities are increasingly becoming aware of the significance of antimicrobial susceptibility to ensure the efficacy and safety of AST methods.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Major companies active in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry include BioMérieux, BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Hi-Media, MERLIN, Liofilchem, Accelerate and Alifax. The presence of established industry players is characterized by mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion of production capacity, extensive distribution and branding decisions to improve market share and regional footprint. Also, they are involved in ongoing research and development activities to develop new products and focus on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to increase competition and pose a potential threat to new entrants.

Key Market Segments: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Susceptibility Testing Disks

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Products

Mic Strips

Susceptibility Plates

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Method, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Dilution

Disk Diffusion

ETEST

Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test

Genotypic Method

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Antibacterial Testing

Antifungal Testing

Ant Parasitic Testing

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Research and Academic Institutes

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Regions, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. The key drivers driving market growth in North America include increased R&D to develop novel automated AST systems, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, safety concerns, and technological developments in antimicrobial susceptibility products. Furthermore, most of the world’s leading firms, including as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bruker Corporation, are located in the region or have a significant presence there. Others have concentrated on growth in order to broaden their reach and skills. Another important factor contributing to the market’s rapid expansion is this.

Recent Industry Developments:

In 2020, Liofilchem received the US FDA approval for its Lefamulin 0.016-256 μg/mL MTS (MIC Test Strip). It is a quantitative assay for determining the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of lefamulin.

In 2019, Alifax introduced an innovative diagnostic instrumentation portfolio at the MEDICA trade fair held in Germany. The company’s diagnostic instrumentation portfolio includes Test1 and Roller 20 for the analysis of ESR; Alfred AST sepsis analyzer for RAPID Bacterial Culture; antimicrobial susceptibility testing and MDRO screening, and ALIBOX systems.

for instance, the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA), a non-profit organization located in the US, works to support over one million caregivers in more than 70 countries and increase awareness about sepsis and its management.

Report Scope:

What does the report include?

