Antimicrobial Textile Global Market to Reach $14.64 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022, By Fibers, Active Agent, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global antimicrobial textile market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses. As a result, the textile industry's companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Fibers: Cotton; Polyester; Polyamide; Others

2) By Active Agent: Synthetic Organic Agents; Metal And Metallic Salts; Bio-Based Agents; Others

3) By Application: Medical Textiles; Apparel; Home Textiles; Commercial Textiles; Industrial Textiles; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antimicrobial Textile Market Characteristics

3. Antimicrobial Textile Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antimicrobial Textile

5. Antimicrobial Textile Market Size And Growth

6. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation

7. Antimicrobial Textile Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Textile Market

9. China Antimicrobial Textile Market

10. India Antimicrobial Textile Market

11. Japan Antimicrobial Textile Market

12. Australia Antimicrobial Textile Market

13. Indonesia Antimicrobial Textile Market

14. South Korea Antimicrobial Textile Market

15. Western Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market

16. UK Antimicrobial Textile Market

17. Germany Antimicrobial Textile Market

18. France Antimicrobial Textile Market

19. Eastern Europe Antimicrobial Textile Market

20. Russia Antimicrobial Textile Market

21. North America Antimicrobial Textile Market

22. USA Antimicrobial Textile Market

23. South America Antimicrobial Textile Market

24. Brazil Antimicrobial Textile Market

25. Middle East Antimicrobial Textile Market

26. Africa Antimicrobial Textile Market

27. Antimicrobial Textile Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antimicrobial Textile Market

29. Antimicrobial Textile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Milliken & Company

  • PurThread Technologies

  • Trevira GmbH

  • Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd.

  • Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

  • Herculite Products Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Sanitized AG

  • LifeThreads LLC

  • Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited

  • Sciessent LLC

  • Kolon Industries Inc.

  • Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

  • Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1chg2m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-textile-global-market-to-reach-14-64-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-8-5-301603404.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

