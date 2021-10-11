U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.47
    +19.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,904.42
    +158.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,640.19
    +60.65 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.50
    +15.41 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.24
    +1.89 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2800
    +1.0650 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,455.00
    +2,277.52 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.45
    +16.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.86
    +43.31 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=254286152

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Textile Market"

105 – Tables
32 – Figures
140 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-textile-market-254286152.html

In terms of value & volume, the synthetic organic compounds segment is estimated to lead the antimicrobial textiles market in 2020

The synthetic organic compounds segment accounted for the largest market share in the antimicrobial textiles market. Synthetic organic active agents are compounds more stable due to the presence of carbon atoms in their molecular structure. Synthetic organic compounds treated textiles are projected to dominate the market as a result of its different modes of antimicrobial actions against a variety of microorganisms and easy availability of these agents.

In terms of value & volume, medical textiles is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the antimicrobial textiles market

Medical textiles are projected to witness the highest growth in the antimicrobial textiles market. The rising number of infectious disease through HAIs and cross-infection highlight the need for antimicrobial textiles. Moreover, the rising demand for disposable medical textiles and growing awareness toward hygienic products increases the demand for antimicrobial textiles in the medical industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=254286152

APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the antimicrobial textiles market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

Milliken & Company (US), PurThread Technologies (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand) and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc. (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the antimicrobial textiles market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=254286152

Browse Adjacent Market: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Textile Finishing Chemicals Market by Type (Softening Finishes, Repellent Finishes, Wrinkle Free Finishes, Coating Finishes, Mothproofing Finishes), Process (Pad-Dry Cure Process, Exhaust Dyeing Process), Application, Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/textile-finishing-chemical-market-38378136.html

Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market by Material, Usability (Disposable, Reusable), FDA Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Attire, Surgical supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets), Hospital Department, Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-hospital-textiles-market-170739426.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-textile-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-textile.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-textile-market-worth-14-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301396946.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Tesla Stock Could Reach $1,000 on This Catalyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights this weekend - here's what this means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the stock implications for Southwest Airlines following the major delays and cancellations over the weekend.&nbsp;

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.