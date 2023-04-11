Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 51.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 51.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.63%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising awareness about microbial diseases. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global antimicrobial therapeutics market Vendor Analysis:

The global antimicrobial therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale manufacturers. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novartis AG, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers azactam injection, which is used to treat symptoms of bacterial infections that occur in the blood and urinary tract.

Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers a fidaxomicin antimicrobial drug that is used to treat clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea germ.

Bavarian Nordic AS - The company offers an antimicrobial drug that is used to treat urinary tract infections caused by certain bacteria.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Story continues

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic), end-user (pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, and research and academic institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the antiviral segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising predominance of viral diseases such as flu, hepatitis, coronavirus, and HIV/AIDS. Therefore, during the forecast period, the global outbreak of viral diseases is anticipated to contribute to market expansion.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Initiatives from government agencies in the pharmaceutical industry will notably drive the demand for antimicrobial therapeutics during the forecast period.

In many developed nations, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Japan, government insurance programs for medicines aid in the treatment of patients with microbial infections.

The eradication of infectious diseases caused by microorganisms requires substantial funding from both public and private sources. Due to their inclusion on the WHO's list of diseases that must be eradicated, antimicrobial diseases are receiving more funding.

For instance, the Infectious Disease Research Institute received a grant of 15 million dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a vaccine against leishmaniasis. Over the forecast period, such initiatives are anticipated to drive the market in focus.

In an effort to eradicate microbial diseases, a number of government and non-governmental organizations, such as the World Bank Group and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, are launching various awareness campaigns and providing funding.

Major Trends:

The growth in disease diagnostic modalities is a new trend in the global antimicrobial therapeutics market.

In recent years, diagnostics and biomarkers, which are measurable cellular, biochemical, or molecular alterations in biological samples that indicate any biological, pathogenic, or therapeutic response, have been introduced.

Many companies are focusing on the creation of proof-of-concept products that have the potential to significantly shorten the duration of diagnostic procedures while still ensuring high levels of patient compliance.

Simple point-of-care (POC) tests and several promising laboratory-based viral load technologies will soon be widely available.

Therefore, disease diagnostic modalities are anticipated to lead to market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The increased availability of generic drugs is a key challenge that may impede the global antimicrobial therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Vendors are focusing on manufacturing low-cost alternatives to approved medicines as a result of patent expiration and loss of exclusivity.

Generic medicines, vaccines, antibiotics, and biosimilars also come at a lower cost than brand-name medicines.

For instance, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gilead) plans to offer authorized generics of Epclusa and Harvoni for USD 24,000, which is nearly 75% less than the cost of brand-name medications.

Lexiva is a preventative medication developed by ViiV Healthcare, a Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline joint venture. The generic Lexiva is currently available for purchase in the US through Mylan Inc. (Mylan).

To get detailed insights, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the antimicrobial therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of antimicrobial therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,391.9 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (cholinesterase inhibitors, n-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World). The increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease is notably driving market growth.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by route of administration (oral and parenteral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing geriatric population is one of the factors driving the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics (GIST) market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 51.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novartis AG, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global antimicrobial therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Antiviral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Antifungal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Antiparasitic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Research and academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.

12.5 Bavarian Nordic AS

12.6 Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

12.7 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

12.8 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.9 CSL Ltd.

12.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.11 Gilead Sciences Inc.

12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.13 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

12.14 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.15 Novartis AG

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

12.17 Sanofi SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antimicrobial-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-51-4-billion-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-initiatives-from-government-agencies-in-the-pharmaceutical-industry---technavio-301791963.html

SOURCE Technavio