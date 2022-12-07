U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Antimony Market Global Market Report 2022 - by Type, Application, End-user and Region

·5 min read

The "Antimony Market Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global antimony market market.

The global antimony market is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.65%.

Major players in the antimony market are BASF SE, Campine NV, Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Belmont Metals, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., and Belmont Metals.

The antimony market consists of sales of antimony by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that produce antimony through mining or smelting process and supplies it to various industries. Antimony is a semi-metallic chemical element that is available in two forms: metallic and non-metallic. Metallic antimony is bright, silvery, hard, and brittle; non-metallic antimony is a grey powder. Antimony is a poor heat and electrical conductor. Antimony is a naturally occurring element in the environment. However, it also enters the environment through a variety of human applications. Antimony is a vital metal for the global economy.

The main types of antimony covered in this report are: antimony trioxide; antimony pentoxide; alloys; metal ingots; and others. Antimony is used in various applications such as: flame retardant; plastic additives; lead acid batteries; glass and ceramics; and others. The various end user industries of antimony are: chemical; automotive; electrical & electronics; and other industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the antimoney market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing fire accidents and stringent fire safety regulations are expected to propel the growth of the antimony market. According to fire safety rules, prevention is the first step in avoiding fire-related accidents. As a result of an increase in fire accidents, demand for fire safety regulations, led to an increase in antimony production as antimony is commonly used as a flame inhibitor in fire-resistant apparel, flame retardants, and various fire protection systems.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there were 1,388,500 fires in the United States in 2020, with 3,500 civilian deaths and 15,200 injuries. According to the NFPA, there was a 23% increase in fire-related deaths in 2020 from 2012. Therefore, a rise in fire incidents and stringent fire safety regulations drive the antimony market.

Strategic collaborations and joint ventures between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimony market. Companies producing antimony are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and antimony products. 

In 2021, Far East Antimony Ltd acquired the Solonechenskoye antimony property, located in the Zabaikalsky Krai region of Far Eastern Russia. With this acquisition, Far East Antimony aims to develop the Solonechenskoye deposit, which is one of the largest undeveloped antimony deposits in the world.

The countries covered in the Antimony market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antimony Market Characteristics

3. Antimony Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antimony

5. Antimony Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Antimony Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Antimony Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Antimony Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Antimony Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Antimony Trioxide

  • Antimony Pentoxide

  • Alloys

  • Metal Ingots

  • Others

6.2. Global Antimony Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Flame retardant

  • Plastic additives

  • Lead acid batteries

  • Glass & ceramics

  • Others

6.3. Global Antimony Market, Segmentation By End User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Chemical

  • Automotive

  • Electrical & electronics

  • Others

7. Antimony Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Antimony Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Antimony Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l4hb

