U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,130.15
    -17.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.07
    -146.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.96
    -52.63 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.74
    -2.23 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.00
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8340
    +0.0250 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7990
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,957.59
    +2,000.26 (+8.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.08
    +6.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the anti-obesity market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, and Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245035/?utm_source=PRN

The global antiobesity market will grow from $3.11 billion in 2022 to $3.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The antiobesity market is expected to grow to $5.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The anti-obesity market consists of sales of liraglutide, semaglutide, naltrexone-bupropion, and orlistat.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The anti-obesity drugs refer to the medications that are used to lower or regulate weight of a patient.These drugs interfere with one of the body's basic functions, controlling weight, by affecting either appetite or calorie absorption.

Dieting (a healthy diet and caloric restriction) and exercise continue to be the main therapeutic approaches for overweight and obese people.

North America was the largest region in the anti-obesity market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.

The regions covered in the anti-obesity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main classes of drugs in anti-obesity are peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs.Antiobesity medications with a peripheral effect help people lose weight without influencing the brain or decreasing their appetite.

It blocks pancreatic lipase and hinders fat breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract, lowering fat absorption through the intestine. The different types of drugs include prescription drugs (Rx), and OTC drugs and involve various medications such as monotherapies and polytherapy.

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, the prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year.For instance, in May 2022, according to the World Obesity Atlas, a UK-based obesity organization, globally, it is estimated that more than 1 billion people will be suffering from obesity by 2030. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity, and lack of awareness of the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving the market growth.

Obesity is a major health problem worldwide which is caused by leading a sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food.Though various anti-obesity drugs have been approved and are available in the USA, European Union, Australia, and Japan to treat obesity and overweight.

It has been observed that these drugs have various adverse effects on patients undergoing obesity treatment.Adverse effects include low blood pressure and blood glucose, incontinence, insomnia, nausea, diarrhea, and others.

For instance, Sibutramine and its combination drugs sold under various brands were recalled in various countries due to various side effects including a heart attack in consumers. These factors restrain the growth of the anti-obesity drug market.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and others.This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market.

For instance, Evotec AG and Novo Nordisk entered into a strategic alliance to able to discover and develop drug molecules to treat metabolic disorders including obesity, diabetes, and other associated disorders.

The countries covered in the anti-obesity market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The anti-obesity market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anti-obesity market statistics, including anti-obesity industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anti-obesity market share, detailed anti-obesity market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anti-obesity industry. This anti-obesity market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245035/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antiobesity-global-market-report-2023-301747865.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ambrx Biopharma Shares Are Surging Today?

    Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: AMAM) announced initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 APEX-01 trial of ARX517, Ambrx's proprietary anti-PSMA ADC, in prostate cancer patients. APEX-01 opened for enrollment in July 2021, and this is the first data being reported in the study. The primary endpoints are safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. The key secondary endpoint is the objective decline of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) from baseline and/or tumor shrinkage. PSA is a protein produced by the

  • EQT sees potential for shale industry cuts in natural gas production

    Executives from the nation's largest natural gas producer said that the sharp drop in commodity prices late last year and into this year could lead to the industry's cutting back in drilling. Natural gas prices are expected to be about $3.40 per million BTU throughout 2023, down about 50% from a year ago. Both EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice and CFO David Khani told analysts in the company's fourth-quarter/full year conference call Thursday that there were signals that the domestic natural gas industry is showing signs of slowdown.

  • China Blacklists Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Over Taiwan Arms Sales

    China sanctioned Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Thursday after the U.S. blacklisted several companies last week for their involvement in China's spy balloon program.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

    Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

  • Why Natera Stock Is Leading Its Industry Group With A 17% Jump Today

    Natera stock broke definitively above its 200-day line Thursday after Medicare opted to reimburse for its breast cancer test.

  • China to scrutinize Ford's EV battery deal with CATL - Bloomberg News

    Beijing is concerned that the competitive aspects of CATL's technology could be given to or accessed by the Detroit carmaker, but the scrutiny is unlikely to result in the agreement being blocked, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment, while CATL could not be reached outside market hours. Ford on Monday announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, with help from CATL's technology.

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkStocks Pare Losses as Da

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Teck Resources Is Said to Plan Coal Spinoff to Focus on Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is planning to separate its multibillion-dollar steelmaking coal business to focus more on industrial metals.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkStocks Pare Losses as Data Presents Mixed Picture: Markets WrapThe Canadian miner confirmed it

  • Albemarle expects 40% Chinese EV market growth to drive lithium demand

    Lithium giant Albemarle Corp expects China's electric vehicle (EV) market to grow 40% this year, or at least by 3 million vehicles, boosting demand for the battery metal in the world's largest auto market. China's government has been phasing out subsidies for EVs, but Albemarle said so far those steps have had only a "limited impact" on EV demand. Chinese lithium customers are not slowing orders and the country's stockpiles of cathodes and battery parts are decreasing, a harbinger of demand for the battery metal, executives said.

  • Applied UV’s (NASDAQ: AUVI) Subsidiary Embarks On Research Partnership With Johnson Controls And Ushio America To Study The Efficacy And Safety Of Filtered Far UV-C Disinfection Technology

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Coinbase downgraded ahead of earnings on 'treacherous' outlook

    Analysts at D.A. Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase on Thursday amid regulatory uncertainty in a call that comes just a few days before the company's next quarterly report.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology

    Infineon Technologies, GlobalFoundries and ASE Technology Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand, report says

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, Reuters reported Feb. 13. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.