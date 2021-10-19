U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.00
    +21.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,297.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,353.75
    +63.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.40
    +15.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    +0.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    +15.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1660
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    -0.29 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    +0.0098 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2110
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,050.12
    +1,091.55 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,449.64
    -2.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.78
    +0.95 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MENDHAM, N.J., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.

Antios Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antios Therapeutics)
Antios Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antios Therapeutics)

The multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled cohort will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of this all-oral triple combination. This cohort is expected to start in the first half of 2022 and will enroll 10 treatment naïve or off-treatment HBeAg negative or positive patients in a 12-week treatment study.

"Antios is focused on developing a functional cure for people living with chronic HBV. ATI-2173 has, to date, demonstrated a generally well-tolerated safety profile, leveraging a unique ASPIN mechanism in clinical development to empower combination therapy. Ultimately, ATI-2173 has the potential to become a cornerstone of a once-daily curative regimen in combination with other agents, like vebicorvir, for the treatment of chronic HBV," said Gregory Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios.

"Our collaboration with Antios emphasizes our commitment to evaluating the backbone of our core inhibitors plus a nucleos(t)ide analogue in combination with other mechanisms to treat HBV, a cause of chronic infection that can lead to a higher risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer," said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio. "The commitment that we and Antios share to pursue finite and curative therapies for HBV unites us in these research efforts and offers hope for patients."

About ATI-2173
ATI-2173, Antios Therapeutics' lead once-daily, oral drug candidate for treating HBV, is an investigational phosphoramidate prodrug of clevudine monophosphate. ATI-2173 has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative HBV regimen. It is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development and its mechanism of action is designed to be complementary to other approaches that also seek to achieve a functional cure. ATI-2173 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The SAVE-1 (Sustained Anti-Viral Efficacy) trial is an ongoing, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 30 adult patients designed to assess the safety and efficacy of 25 and 50 mg doses of ATI-2173 daily for 90 days in combination with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) compared with TDF plus ATI-placebo (control) in chronic HBV-infected subjects.

About Vebicorvir, Assembly Bio's Lead HBV Core Inhibitor
Assembly Bio's HBV portfolio includes three investigational small molecule candidates, all of which are HBV core inhibitors that target multiple steps of the HBV replication cycle. In Phase 2 clinical trials, first-generation core inhibitor vebicorvir (VBR) administered with nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy demonstrated a favorable safety profile and led to greater viral suppression of both HBV DNA and HBV pgRNA than NrtI therapy alone. VBR is advancing in multiple Phase 2 combination studies.

About HBV
Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a debilitating disease of the liver that affects approximately 270 million people worldwide with up to 90 million people in China, as estimated by the World Health Organization. HBV is a global epidemic that affects more people than hepatitis C virus (HCV) and HIV infection combined—with a higher morbidity and mortality rate. HBV is a leading cause of chronic liver disease and need for liver transplantation, and up to one million people worldwide die every year from HBV-related causes.

The current standard of care for patients with chronic HBV infection is life-long suppressive treatment with medications that reduce, but do not eliminate, the virus, resulting in very low cure rates. There is a significant unmet need for new therapies to treat HBV.

About Antios Therapeutics, Inc.
Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Its lead drug candidate ATI-2173 – the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development – has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative therapeutic regimen for chronic HBV, a major unmet global health problem affecting up to 300 million people worldwide, more than hepatitis C and HIV combined. For more information, please visit www.antiostherapeutics.com.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets. For more information, visit www.assemblybio.com.

Assembly Biosciences Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio's ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its HBV therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio's clinical collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio's product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio's product candidates from other companies' candidates; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; continued development and commercialization of Assembly Bio's HBV product candidates, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bio's collaboration agreement governing its activity in the China territory; Assembly Bio's ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bio's business and operations, including initiation and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio's risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Assembly Bio's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antios-therapeutics-and-assembly-biosciences-announce-clinical-collaboration-agreement-to-evaluate-the-combination-of-ati-2173-and-vebicorvir-in-patients-with-chronic-hepatitis-b-virus-infection-301402876.html

SOURCE Antios Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • The FDA May Approve ‘Mix-and-Match’ Booster Shots as Soon as This Week

    The FDA is moving to soon allow people to have a Covid-19 booster shot different from the vaccine they initially received, according to reports.

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Not Have to Wait Long for Its Next Blockbuster Vaccine

    While Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have dominated the discussion surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has also positioned itself for blockbuster status. For instance, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to bring in $2.5 billion for the pharma stock this year alone. Let's discuss the clinical results of Johnson & Johnson's RSV vaccine candidate to date, as well as its sales potential to understand why this could be Johnson & Johnson's next blockbuster vaccine.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Pfizer CEO says he’s gotten a COVID vaccine booster shot and most of us will, too

    U.S. regulators 'will start moving [booster] recommendations to earlier ages,' predicts Albert Bourla.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Shot Nearly 4% Higher Today

    Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) got off to a market-beating start this week as its shares zoomed 3.8% higher Monday, on the back of new analyst coverage that made an extremely bullish case for investing in the biotech. H.C. Wainwright's Michael King Jr. is the prominent new Infinity bull. King points out that the company's lead pipeline candidate, the cancer treatment eganelisib, "has shown compelling activity both as a single agent as well as in combination with commonly used immune checkpoint inhibitors."

  • 2 Gene-Editing Stocks to Have on Your Radar Right Now

    They only have preclinical candidates for now. But these biotechs could have game-changing gene-editing therapies.

  • Why Shares of Avadel Are Sinking Today

    Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) are down 14% as of 1:29 p.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration said it would need more time than originally thought to review FT218 -- Avadel's candidate to treat narcolepsy. After accepting a company's approval filing, the FDA provides applicants with a date known as the Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments date -- or PDUFA date. In some instances -- like that of Avadel's FT218 -- the agency misses its target.

  • Revance Stock Loses 39% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today

    Bad news the company received today from the FDA surprised investors more than it probably should have.

  • The pandemic isn't going to come to a 'hard and fast close,' doctor warns

    Even though COVID cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing over the past month, one doctor doesn’t think the pandemic is ending any time soon.

  • Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation

    The Week In Psychedelics Atai Launches ‘Precision Psychiatry’ Subsidiary The Psychedelics Sector Reaches 50 Public Companies Listed In The U.S. Pasithea Therapeutics To Launch Its First Ketamine Clinic In The UK PharmaTher Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Ketamine Use In Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Pennsylvania Gets A Psilocybin Bill The Milestone Round Atai Launches ‘Precision Psychiatry Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the formation of a new subsidiary, called

  • Children should treat their own illnesses instead of going to the GP, NHS leaders say

    Primary school children should be taught to treat their minor illnesses on their own to stop unnecessary visits to GPs, NHS leaders have said.

  • Early vaccine rollout means Britons 'more vulnerable' to COVID than other Europeans

    Professor Neil Ferguson said there are a number of reasons why the UK's infection rate is higher than that of other European nations.

  • Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

    Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson&Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson&Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be offi

  • J&J raises 2021 profit view, keeps vaccine sales outlook unchanged

    The drugmaker had earlier this year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility that produces the single-dose vaccine, resulting in wastage of millions of doses. The vaccine has the lowest uptake in the United States at a time when rivals Moderna Inc and Pfizer sign up supply deals for booster doses in 2022 and beyond. The J&J shot, once touted an as important tool for vaccinating hard-to-reach areas, is behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

  • Colin Powell was vaccinated but died from COVID. Here’s why the rare event is possible

    Powell, who had multiple myeloma, joins the 0.003% of people who had been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 12 and died from COVID-19.

  • HCA Healthcare opens new freestanding ChampionsGate Emergency department

    HCA Healthcare Inc. today opened its new $9.7 million, 11,000-square-foot ChampionsGate Emergency, a freestanding emergency department in Polk County. It provides 24/7 emergency care in the ChampionsGate and Four Corners area of Orlando and features 11 private patient care rooms and a cardiopulmonary resuscitation room, laboratory and imaging services, including a CT scanner, ultrasound and X-ray. Bradenton-based The PHM Group Inc. was the general contractor for the project.