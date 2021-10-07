U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Antios Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Conference

·2 min read

MENDHAM, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. ("Antios"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to treat and cure chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Mayes and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Douglas Mayers, M.D., will participate alongside other leaders in HBV at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference.

Antios Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antios Therapeutics)
Antios Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Antios Therapeutics)

Antios Therapeutics at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference Presentation Details:

  • Fireside Chat: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. ET

  • Presenters: Gregory Mayes, Chief Executive Officer and Douglas Mayers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder

About ATI-2173
ATI-2173, Antios Therapeutics' lead once-daily, oral drug candidate for treating HBV, is an investigational phosphoramidate prodrug of clevudine monophosphate. ATI-2173 has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative HBV regimen. It is the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in clinical development and its mechanism of action is complementary to other approaches that also seek to achieve a functional cure. ATI-2173 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The SAVE-1 (Sustained Anti-Viral Efficacy) trial is an ongoing, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 30 patients designed to assess the safety and efficacy of 25 and 50 mg doses of ATI-2173 daily for 90 days in combination with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) compared with TDF plus ATI-placebo (control) in chronic HBV-infected subjects.

About Antios Therapeutics, Inc.
Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Its lead drug candidate ATI-2173 – the only Active Site Polymerase Inhibitor Nucleotide (ASPIN) in development – has the potential, if approved, to become the cornerstone of a curative therapeutic regimen for chronic HBV, a major unmet global health problem affecting up to 300 million people worldwide, more than hepatitis C and HIV combined. For more information, please visit www.antiostherapeutics.com.

