Antipa Minerals Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.001 loss per share (vs AU$0.002 loss in FY 2022)

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$3.25m (loss narrowed by 44% from FY 2022).

AU$0.001 loss per share (improved from AU$0.002 loss in FY 2022).

AZY Production and Reserves

Gold

Number of mines: 3 (3 in FY 2022)

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Antipa Minerals Earnings Insights

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Mineral Exploration contributing AU$224.8k. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to AU$3.38m (97% of total expenses). Explore how AZY's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 100% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia are expected to grow by 3.3%.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 4.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Antipa Minerals (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

