Antiques, Etc. business license revoked, owner vows to fight back

The exterior of Antiques Etc. sits Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 383 Central Ave in Holland.

HOLLAND — A Holland business owner whose license was revoked by city council last week plans to push back against the decision.

Holland City Council voted to revoke the business license for Antiques, Etc. during a Sept. 6 meeting. The situation stems from a complaint received by Holland's Community & Neighborhood Services about the lack of running water at the antique store, located at 383 Central Ave.

In a report presented to city council, assistant director of CNS Tricia Dreier said that on four separate occasions, CNS and the Holland Department of Public Safety - Fire Division performed inspections at the location where they found a litany of violations.

“When we went there, we found many violations,” Dreier said. “Violations of both Chapter 14, our property maintenance code, and Chapter 11, which is enforced by the fire department, and some very concerning conditions that are happening on both the outside and inside of the building.”

Violations included the accumulation of materials making it difficult to walk through the store, the use of extension cords as permanent wiring, debris inside the cold air return vents, no available toilet or hand sink, kitty litter and garbage in the backyard and additional issues to the exterior of the business.

According to Dreier, letters were sent to owner Luann Athey notifying her of the violations. Despite the letters, Dreier said no corrective measures have been taken.

A letter from the City of Holland revoking the business license of Antiques Etc. The building has been deemed unsafe for occupancy.

This week, Athey, who was not in attendance at the meeting and said she was unaware her business was a topic of discussion that night, responded to Dreier’s findings.

She said that her mother started the business in 1969 and she inherited the store and its contents when her mother passed away in 2016. According to Athey, the neighborhood services department has pursued her with complaints for years.

“No matter what I do to comply with their demands, nothing is ever enough,” Athey wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

Story continues

Athey referred to Dreier’s inspection and subsequent claims as “purely a fishing expedition to attempt to find violations” and has done what she can to comply.

“I had done the two things requested at the outside rear of the property,” Athey said. “All they wanted inside was to see the electrical panel and the toilet.”

She also questioned the validity of the complaint about the bathroom, explaining that she doesn’t have a public restroom, so no one could have seen whether there were violations or not.

“Nobody can make a complaint about the plumbing because nobody has seen it,” Athey said. “The pipes and everything are in the basement. There is a restroom in the back corner of the first floor and one upstairs where it used to be an apartment, but no one has access to them but me.”

A letter from the City of Holland revoking the business license of Antiques Etc. The building has been deemed unsafe for occupancy.

Athey claims that through correspondence with the city, she explained that she is under the impression that she does not need a business license. She claimed the business is more of an estate sale where she is simply selling the remaining inventory before closing the store.

“I also technically don’t need a business license anymore as I inherited the store and contents when my mother died in 2016,” she said. “I stopped buying merchandise 10-15 years ago as I didn’t need more. I anticipated running the store another 5-7 years and then selling the building.”

During the Sept. 6 meeting, Dreier explained that despite initially suspending Athey’s business license, she has continued to operate. With it now revoked, there are additional steps the city can take.

Dreier said that should the violations be corrected in the future, Athey could again apply for a business license. If they are not corrected, the city can push further.

“The next step would be to have the police department let her know that her business license has been revoked and they would tell her to close the business,” Dreier said. “We do not allow her to operate the business without a license.”

“If the building becomes a more significant public health hazard, then we would have it declared a dangerous structure through a different process.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Athey said she plans to fight the situation and will respond to the city in writing in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think they have any standing,” Athey said. "I can't believe that they have escalated it to this point. It just doesn't make sense."

The Sentinel will continue to follow this story and will have updates in the coming weeks.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Antiques, Etc. business license revoked, owner vows to fight back