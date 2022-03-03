U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd. , Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

The global antisense & RNAI therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases.RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

The main technologies of antisense & RNAi therapeutics are RNA interference, antisense RNA.RNA interference is a conserved biological response to double-stranded RNA that mediates resistance to both endogenous parasitic and exogenous pathogenic nucleic acids and regulates protein-coding gene expression.

The various route of administration include pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, other delivery methods that are used for the indication of oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally.In the USA, around 930,000 people had Parkinson’s disease by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO’s list of 2019 health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.

The high cost of RNA interference-based drugs is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in the future.For instance, according to Future Medicine, the price of Onpattro is approximately $450,000 per year.

Onpattro (patisaran) is the RNA interference-based drug used for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Stringent regulations, long product approval process, high development cost, and a comparably small number of patients are few factors leading to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to hinder the antisense & RNAi therapeutics’ market growth in upcoming years.

Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals.

This trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in August 2020, Blackstone Life Sciences, a global investment company, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an RNAi therapeutics company, announced the closing of a $2 billion strategic financing collaboration to accelerate the advancement and development of RNAi therapeutics. Under the agreement, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will receive $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of vutrisiran and ALN-AGT, Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs. In 2020, Aro Biotherapeutics Company has announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the market leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, under which Ionis will use Aro’s CENTYRINTM technology to develop targeted cell- and tissue-specific delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

In November 2019, Novartis International AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company acquired The Medicines Company, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, for $9.7 million. With the acquisition of The Medicines Company, Novartis International AG plans to enter RNA therapeutics by acquiring its last stage RNA interference drug designed for protection against cardiovascular diseases in twice-yearly shorts. The drug has met the primary endpoint in the three phases of clinical trials and is approved for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the USA in 2019 and the EU in early 2020. The Medicines Company is a US-based company focused on the development of RNA drug inclisiran that is used in the treatment of renal impairment and cardiovascular diseases.

The countries covered in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


