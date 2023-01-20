U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Antiseptic and Disinfectants to Witness US$ 117.5 Billion Market Revenue by 2032; Sales to Nearly Quadruple - Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Over 33% of Antiseptic and Disinfectants Sales Concentrated in North America: U.S. to Vanguard the Sales at 15.9% CAGR

Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antiseptic and disinfectant market is valued at US$ 24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the assessment period (2022-2032). Demand in the market is projected to reach US$ 117.5 Billion by 2032.

Antiseptics and disinfectants are widely used in the healthcare, household, and commercial sectors. Moreover, the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 positively impacted the global antiseptic and sanitizer market. Antiseptics and disinfectants are witnessing an upsurge in demand across healthcare sector due to the increase in nosocomial infections.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4330


Report Attributes

             Details

Historical Data

2023 - 2032

Value Projection (2032)

   US$ 117. 5 Billion

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

17.2% CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

48 Tables

No. of Figures

84 Figures

Key Takeaways:

  • More than 1/3rd of revenue is expected to contributed by North America during the projection period (2022-2032).

  • Countries like China and India, collectively, are expected to account for almost 65% of revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market.

  • Sales in Asia's antiseptic and disinfectant market are expected to reach US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022.

  • The U.S is expected to witness double-digit growth at 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Antiseptic and disinfectants demand in East Asia is expected to rise at 18.1% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

Growth Drivers:

  • Government initiatives to improve public knowledge about the benefits of using antiseptic and disinfectant products is expected to drive the sales.

  • The antiseptic and disinfectant market is experiencing significant growth due to the spread of infectious diseases across the globe.

  • Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is estimated to drive the sales in hospitals and emergency clinics.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4330

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies are striving to produce sustainable products that increases security and efficiency while minimizing energy use, waste and environmental impact. Additionally, the industry-leading players are likely to form strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies to strengthen their geographic footprint in the global market.

For instance,

  • In 2022, Reckitt's Dettol brand is a sponsor of the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon and continues to support the mega event with enhanced hygiene protection.

  • In 2021, MedLife Formulations Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of 4 in 1 multipurpose antiseptic liquid solution, Septicol Antiseptic Liquid, to get rid of the harmful bacteria, germs, and viruses. This liquid can also be used for domestic purposes such as floor cleaning and others.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • 3M

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Hakle)

  • Cardinal Health

  • Bio-Cide International

  • BD

  • STERIS plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

This antiseptic and disinfectant market report provides detailed information on pricing, revenue growth, speculative technological and production capacity for the upcoming decade. The report also provides factors fueling the expansion of market and strategies adopted by manufacturers across various regions to gain competitive edge.

Get Full Access of the Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4330

More Valuable Insights on Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market

The report offers insights into the market penetration of various factors propelling the growth in antiseptic and disinfectant market over the upcoming decade, validated by real-time business experts. The antiseptic and disinfectant market report to further provide comprehensive analysis is segmented into:

Product Type:

  • Quaternary Ammonium Compound

  • Chlorine Compound

  • Alcohol-based

  • Aldehyde-based

  • Phenolic Compound

  • Hydrogen Peroxide

  • Iodine

  • Silver

  • Other

End User:

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Commercial Users

  • Domestic Users

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & ASEAN

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook for the antiseptic and disinfectant market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the antiseptic and disinfectant market?

  • Which region will lead the growth in the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

  • Which end user will generate maximum revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Skin Antiseptic Market: The potential for contamination by pathogenic organisms and the amplified availability of potentially effective treatment options against resistant organisms are driving a surge in demand for skin antiseptics, driving the growth of the skin antiseptic market in the coming years. expected to promote growth.

Denture Disinfectants Market: The firms in the denture sanitizer market have a sizeable customer base through direct sales and numerous distribution channels that offer advanced denture sanitizer products like ultrasonic cleaners and denture cleaning tablets. Low complexity, simple, and inexpensive denture cleaning units have strong consumer appeal.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Growing concerns over the exponential increase in post-surgical infections (SSIs) are putting pressure on public health officials to take effective measures, especially in resource-constrained settings in developing countries. As a result, antiseptic bath products for cleansing the skin before surgery have become very important. The global sanitizer bath market is set to record a CAGR of 2.9% by 2026.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


