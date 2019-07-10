Everything you need to know about the government's battle with Big Tech

Big Tech is facing a reckoning the likes of which the industry has never seen. Titans like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) are dealing with existential threats on multiple fronts. Antitrust enforcement, election interference, free speech, hate speech, and a number of other important matters are all coming to a head at the same time, and that makes it challenging to comprehend the troubling landscape for the country's most prosperous industry.

To help make sense of it all, we're looking at the biggest names in tech, and examining the problems they'll soon have to confront.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the largest retailers in the world, but CEO Jeff Bezos's empire has a slew of detractors calling for, among other things, increased taxes on the business and, in the most extreme case, a full-blown breakup.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is waging an ongoing war with the company, is currently calling for Bezos to improve working conditions for Amazon's fulfillment center employees. Sanders fired off his most recent salvo against the company via Twitter, linking to a story by The Daily Beast detailing the plight of employees, including those who have threatened to commit suicide.

Sanders has also hit Amazon for not paying any federal income taxes for the second year in a row. The company does pay corporate taxes.

Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), meanwhile, has laid out a plan to dismantle tech giants including Amazon that starts with naming the company as a platform utility, and limiting its ability to sell its own Amazon Basics products through Amazon.com. What's more, Warren would seek to undo Amazon's acquisitions of organic grocery store chain Whole Foods and shoe e-tailer Zappos.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking to break up a number of major tech companies. (Image: Reuters/Kamil Krzaczynski) More

Then there are reports that the Federal Trade Commission is looking into Amazon's business practices to determine if the company is using anticompetitive practices to get ahead of other retailers.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group representing some of the largest retailers in the world, is backing the FTC's efforts. It sent a letter to the commission asking it to look into potential anticompetitive practices by the e-commerce giant, as well as Google.

Amazon has also faced pressure from President Donald Trump, who claims the company has a sweetheart deal with the U.S. Postal Service that hurts the Post Office's bottomline. But some analysts have said that the Post Office's problem is that people have turned away from sending letters and postcards in favor of emails and text messages, and that Amazon's business actually helps the service.

Apple

While the FTC is looking into potential antitrust issues at Amazon, the Department of Justice is on Apple's case. The iPhone maker's biggest vulnerability looks to be what made the company's smartphone so indispensable in the first place: the App Store.

The problem is that Apple maintains complete control over its app marketplace, down to what apps can and can't appear in it. That could soon change, though. In May, the Supreme Court allowed a lawsuit to move forward claiming the 30% fee Apple charges app developers for the sale of their apps through the App Store is anticompetitive.

Spotify has also raised concerns about how much Apple charges for the sale of apps through the store. In March, the streaming music service company lodged a complaint against Apple with the European Union, claiming the tech giant's App Store policies were unfair and anticompetitive.

Apple's App Store fee structure allows the company to charge developers 30% of the price of the sale of an app. If the app is a subscription service, Apple charges 30% of the price for the first year, then 15% for each following year.

Story continues