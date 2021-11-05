U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4000
    -0.3500 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,119.12
    -202.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

New antitrust suit from Phhhoto alleges Facebook copied and killed the competition

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read

A former upstart Instagram rival is suing Meta, formerly known as Facebook, over allegations that the company violated antitrust laws by cloning a competing product and ultimately killing its business.

The app, Phhhoto, launched in 2014, inviting users to create and share short GIF-like videos. If that sounds familiar, that's because the same functionality was popularized in Boomerang, an app made by Instagram. That feature is now integrated into Instagram's core app experience.

Phhhoto Is An Addictive, Albeit Poorly Named, Gif-Style Photo App

The newly filed lawsuit, embedded below, alleges that Facebook's behavior violated antitrust laws by cutting off the app's access to its social graph, slow-walking a proposed relationship and then eventually releasing its own copy of Phhhoto's core feature: the seconds-long looping video.

Menlo Park-based lawyer Gary Reback will represent Phhhoto in the suit. Reback is best known for his involvement in setting the stage for the federal government's successful antitrust case against Microsoft, which ultimately didn't split up the tech giant but did force the company to open up some aspects of its computing business — consequences that continue to reverberate in the tech industry today.

Reback argues that Phhhoto's experience underlines why it's detrimental to the market when a massive tech company buys out its competition and starts running those businesses.

"The record here demonstrates that Facebook would have partnered with Phhhoto and launched to prominence this great new social network that would have competed with Instagram," Reback said. He highlighted the unusually hands-on approach that Facebook's top leadership took with the nascent competitor.

Phhhoto climbed the iOS app charts after its launch, eventually boasting 3.7 monthly active users at its peak popularity. As the hot new social app attracted attention, Facebook executives took interest — including Mark Zuckerberg.

"On or about August 8, 2014, Zuckerberg downloaded and installed the app onto his phone, entered the phone number of his device into the Phhhoto app, created a personal account, and posted a profile picture of himself (reproduced below) to his new Phhhoto account," the suit reads.

The suit includes receipts — namely, Zuckerberg's own selfie, taken as he was testing the app.

Zuckerberg Phhhoto selfie
Zuckerberg Phhhoto selfie

Image Credits: Phhhoto

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, who led Instagram at the time, also downloaded the app and explored its features. According to the lawsuit, Facebook began courting Phhhoto, offering partnership opportunities that it later reneged on:

"... Hurren, then Facebook’s Strategic Partnerships Manager, reached out to
Phhhoto, asserting that Phhhoto was 'really awesome.' Hurren first offered to incorporate
Phhhoto’s technology into the Facebook Messenger service. When Phhhoto declined, Hurren offered to incorporate Phhhoto’s content into Facebook’s users’ Newsfeeds. Phhhoto invested heavily in this project, but ultimately Hurren did not move forward, citing internal “legal conversations” that “hung” the project up."

After the relationship failed to materialize, the suit alleges that Facebook took a number of actions meant to drive it out of business, including removing pre-populated Instagram hashtags that indicate where content on the app originated. Instagram also cut Phhhoto off from its social graph, blocking the perceived competitor's users from connecting with their Instagram friends in the app.

Instagram Cuts Off Hot GIF App Phhhoto From Its Social Graph

Phhhoto's demise had some dramatic moments: On October 22, 2015, the same day the company was set to launch an Android version of its app, Instagram launched Boomerang. The suit identifies Boomerang product manager John Barnett as an "active Phhhoto user." At the time of launch, TechCrunch noted that Boomerang appeared "suspiciously similar" to Phhhoto.

The suit alleges that Boomerang was the culmination of Facebook's anticompetitive effort, effectively killing the smaller company with a copycat app that reproduced Phhhoto's innovations "feature-by-feature."

According to the suit, Phhhoto wasn't even aware of the extent of Facebook's aggressive behavior against other competitors at the time, learning more after the UK Parliament released a trove of the company's internal documents in late 2018.

Phhhoto wasn't afraid to speak out about Facebook's moves as this all went down. "We watched Systrom and his product team quietly using Phhhoto almost a year before Boomerang was released," Phhhoto co-founder Champ Bennett told TechCrunch in 2017.

After the app shut down, Bennett said that it "wasn’t a surprise at all" to see Instagram launch its own clone.

View this document on Scribd

Instagram Cuts Off Hot GIF App Phhhoto From Its Social Graph

Phhhoto shutters app and pivots to photobooths, blaming Instagram

Recommended Stories

  • Trademark applicants of ‘Meta’ are reportedly open to selling to Zuckerberg for $20 million

    Meta PC founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt are reportedly offering to sell Mark Zuckerberg the ‘Meta’ trademark for $20 million in light of Facebook’s rebranding. The PC company filed the trademark August 23, 2021 for ‘computers, laptops, tablets, and any other tech items.’

  • UFC 268 weigh-in video: Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili on point for strawweight title rematch

    Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili have made weight and are set to rematch for the strawweight title in Saturday's UFC 268 co-main event.

  • Square’s ‘dreaded Cash App deceleration’ is met by calls to keep the faith

    Square Inc. shares declined 4% Friday after the payment-technology company posted a slowdown in its Cash App consumer-facing business, but many analysts saw plenty of opportunities for the company to build new momentum with its mobile wallet.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl begins trading: ‘We have now complete freedom of action,’ CEO says

    Kyndrl CEO Martin Schroeter speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the company’s debut and its $19 billion IT infrastructure business that spun off from IBM

  • ‘I have never seen this before in my life’: This small business owner raised starting pay, but it’s not enough in today’s labor market

    'People come to my company to apply for the job and they say 'I want to make $15 an hour,' says the co-owner of a Michigan doughnut shop.

  • AMC puts a new spin on popcorn sales

    A new revenue stream is popping up for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that gives fans more access to its buttery theater popcorn and AMC a bigger customer base.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Popped Today

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, is getting more proactive about fighting back against bad PR -- and its investors like the sound of that. On Friday afternoon, shares of the social networking powerhouse surged 3% through 12:20 p.m. EDT after Facebook published a blog post disputing The Wall Street Journal's latest "Facebook Files" report just minutes after that report appeared on line.

  • The 3 things the happiest retirees do with their finances

    Why are some retirees so happy and others so miserable? These financial planners may have the answer, and it's not just about money.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 5th, 2021

    After a bearish day for the majors on Thursday, a move through Thursday’s highs would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Exclusive-Italy opens new probe into Boeing 787 parts supplier MPS -sources

    Prosecutors in southern Italy have opened an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), a company at the centre of latest snags on the 787 Dreamliner, three people familiar with the matter said. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation and another briefed on the probe, the move aims to verify whether components were flawed and could pose safety risks - a prospect denied by Boeing and MPS' lawyer. It is the second probe involving Brindisi-based MPS, which is already under court administration amid an ongoing investigation into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company, and follows the intervention of an anonymous whistleblower, the sources said.

  • China Has the Jump on Building the Metaverse. These Tech Companies Are Leading the Way.

    In China, young companies like AVIT have gained in value while big companies like Tencent and Alibaba are moving aggressively into the sector.

  • Saudi Aramco Raises Oil Prices After OPEC+ Defies Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia sent another bullish jolt into the oil market a day after OPEC+ ignored President Biden’s calls for more oil, raising sharply the official selling price of all the nation’s crudes to all buyers.Most Read from BloombergResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Supply Chain Crisis Risk

  • Column: As 5G wireless arrives, older phones are about to become roadkill

    The rollout of super-fast 5G mobile networks will be completed next year. As 3G networks are shut down, older phones will become obsolete.

  • 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Thus, finding industry leaders that deliver outsized revenue growth to go along with this niche dominance often provides investors with truly generational investing opportunities. Empowering entrepreneurs of all kinds, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) aims to simplify the process of starting a business virtually, by any means possible. Whether it's for a product idea in need of a webpage or a full-fledged corporation with international operations, Shopify's suite of business solutions can benefit companies of all sizes.

  • Venezuela Slashes Its Oil Production Target, Abandoning Maduro’s Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state oil company slashed its output target by one-third as years of corruption, brain drain and inadequate investment crippled the nation’s energy infrastructure. Most Read from BloombergResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildout‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Supply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Dow

  • Fiserv employees in locations the company is exiting have choice to relocate

    As financial technology firm Fiserv Inc. consolidates its U.S. offices, employees at locations the company is exiting are being asked to relocate.

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • Windows 11 stops working properly after Microsoft fails to update important certificate

    Windows 11 has stopped working properly after a slip-up by Microsoft. Various parts of the operating system – built-in apps such as the Snipping Tool or the emoji picker – will not open as usual, users have found. The problems are the result of a digital certificate that was not updated by Microsoft.

  • Why $100 Oil Looks Possible Again

    The main reason that oil is likely to stay high is that OPEC members are willing to hold back some production in return for consistently high prices. A year ago, when U.S. oil was below $40, it seemed hard to imagine that oil would bounce back to $60 a barrel. “I’m a firm believer that we’re going to be an $80 to $100 scenario over the next several years, if not higher,” said Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield on the company’s earnings call this week.

  • Week’s Best: Roth IRA Conversions Are Hot

    Many advisors are suggesting clients who make too much money to open or contribute to a Roth IRA move quickly to convert their traditional IRA into a Roth. It’s a time-honored strategy for higher earners, but proposed tax changes make a strong argument for converting at least a portion of clients’ retirement assets to a Roth now. The decades-old convention that taught investors to hold 60% of their retirement investments in stocks and 40% in bonds had a good run, but advisors are moving on.